OGDEN — Many in Northern Utah woke up to a white Thanksgiving, with much of Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties seeing substantial snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
And if you plan on hitting the slopes this winter, you could be heading to the mountains earlier than previously planned.
As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported that some areas of Northern Utah saw as much as a foot of snow during the recent winter storm.
The town of Perry had received 12.5 inches of snow as of Thursday morning, while Plain City and West Haven residents saw close to a foot of snowfall as of Wednesday. Hill Air Force Base reportedly saw nine inches of snow, according to the NWS in Salt Lake City. Residents of Fruit Heights saw over six inches of snow, while those on the Bountiful bench saw nearly four inches.
Ogden's benches received between four and five inches of snowfall.
Those in the Ogden Valley saw much more snow, with parts of Eden recording between 11 and 13 inches of snow. Liberty saw a whopping 16 inches of snowfall as of Wednesday night.
Higher up, ski resorts near Ogden saw substantial snowfall, with Powder Mountain reporting 26 inches of snow by 5 a.m. Thursday.
Although the NWS is reporting that Snowbasin only saw about two inches of precipitation, the resort indicated on social media that the mountain has seen over three feet of snow during this winter storm.
The snowfall was enough to bump the resort's opening day to Friday, Nov. 29, instead of the following day. Snowbasin announced the new opening date on social media Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday afternoon, Powder Mountain had yet to set an opening date.
Snow will likely continue to fall throughout Friday and into the morning on Saturday.
The NWS has a winter storm warning in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday for much of Northern Utah, and travel could be very difficult to impossible, according to the advisory.
Ogden residents could see one to two additional inches of snow accumulation throughout the day Friday, according to the NWS forecast.