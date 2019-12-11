More snow is coming, Northern Utah.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City indicated Wednesday that parts of the state will be under a winter weather advisory or a winter storm warning starting Thursday.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect starting Thursday at 11 a.m. for Wasatch Mountain valleys, including Ogden and parts of Weber County. The advisory will last until 5 p.m. Saturday.
Those in the area should expect snow accumulations between six and 12 inches, but that snowfall total could be higher for those in the Ogden Valley, according to the advisory. Snowfall in those areas could make travel "very difficult to impossible," according to the NWS.
In addition to the advisory, other areas of the state will be in a winter storm warning starting at 5 a.m. Thursday. The warning will expire at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Areas in the Wasatch Mountains could see heavy snow, with accumulations that could total one to two feet, according to the warning. Mountain summits could see wind gusts of up to 40 mph and blowing snow.
All mountain routes will be impacted, including Logan Summit and Sardine Canyon. Travelers on those roads should be prepared for an emergency, should one arise. Drivers should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles.