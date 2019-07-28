MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — A busy north-south Weber County road will be under construction and closed for much of the next year.
A project to rebuild 1200 West through Marriott-Slaterville is set to begin later this summer. According to a letter from the city, the road will be widened between 400 North and Bill Bailey Boulevard, near Marriott-Slaterville's border with Farr West. The project will include a median turning lane to accommodate increasing traffic on the road, as well as new curb, gutter and sidewalk.
The city says a landscaped bern will also be built along the east side of the road to help buffer residents from industrial activities taking place at the nearby Business Depot Ogden. The project also includes new sewer and secondary waterlines and improvements will be made to local driveway approaches, according to the city's letter.
A new stoplight will be installed at the intersection of 400 North and 1200 West to better control traffic in that area. The intersection currently features a four-way stop.
In addition to providing access to the BDO's western entrance, 1200 West is also commonly used to access the Weber County Fairgrounds. Just north of the construction zone sits the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home. To the south, is another large employment center in the IRS building. The road eventually turns into Rulon White Boulevard, which provides access to the Weber Industrial Park.
At the request of the county, construction on the project will begin some time after the Weber County Fair, which is scheduled this year for Aug. 7-10. Once work begins, 1200 West in the construction zone will be closed to local traffic only for approximately one year, according to the city's letter.
All of the widening will take place on the east side of the road and no private property will be taken as a result of the project.
According to Marriott-Slaterville City Council minutes, the city approved funding for the project in 2018. The city received about $4 million from the Utah Department of Transportation's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and an additional $1.2 million from Weber County. Ogden City and the BDO provided a 6% match.