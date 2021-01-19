FARMINGTON — In terms of the sheer magnitude of work that will be taking place, Northern Utah’s 2021 road construction season will be unlike any other.
Sometime this spring, the Utah Department of Transportation will be working simultaneously on three highway projects in Weber and Davis counties, worth a combined $1.4 billion. Two of the projects — the $163 million Interstate 15 Express Lanes work and the $493 million U.S. 89 reconstruction — are being carried over from 2020. The third, and most expensive, is the $750 million West Davis Corridor.
To put the 2021 dollar value in perspective, UDOT completed 135 projects statewide during 2020, with a total value of $1.05 billion, some $350 million less than the big three in Northern Utah in 2021. In the state’s Region One, which includes Davis, Weber, Morgan, Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties, UDOT completed 29 projects valued at $120 million last year.
Because some of the work is weather dependent, UDOT does not yet have exact start dates for the three big projects, but spokesman John Gleason said all of them will indeed be ongoing through much of 2021. Which means commuters should buckle in for what could be a long year.
Gleason said 2021’s work is driven by UDOT’s main goal: to keep Utah moving. The mantra will be top of mind even as orange cones and construction equipment take residence on the roads.
As a general rule, Gleason said UDOT will try to schedule any construction related closures during nights and weekends to minimize traffic delays and inconvenience for drivers. He said construction teams from each of the individual projects will coordinate with each other to schedule big activities and major restrictions in ways that don’t overlap whenever possible.
For example, the ongoing I-15 Express Lanes project specifically maintains all existing lanes open during daytime hours on weekdays. And Gleason said the U.S. 89 project team has planned construction in phases so both lanes can be kept open in each direction as much as possible even though the highway is being completely rebuilt. The West Davis project is a new highway, so its effects on traffic should be minimal, according to Gleason.
“(But) keep in mind, that with more than ($1.4 billion worth) of road construction happening in Davis and Weber counties, there will be some delays and impacts that are unavoidable,” Gleason said. “But we work every day to minimize these and keep people moving.”
While the projects are in full swing, Gleason said drivers should stay alert when traveling through work zones because traffic configurations will change frequently, and UDOT construction crews will be working right next to traffic.
Gleason said while the work (and potential traffic) looks daunting from the outset, UDOT designs and plans construction projects to meet transportation needs now and in the future.
“Traffic will flow much more smoothly and safely on I-15 and U.S. 89 as a result of these major improvements,” he said. “On U.S. 89, we’re eliminating stop lights and cross traffic, which will accommodate the anticipated traffic growth in the area through 2040 and beyond. Travel on I-15 will be improved once the Express Lanes project is done, and again once West Davis is complete. In addition, congestion on east-west streets west of I-15 is expected to be reduced by approximately 30% once West Davis opens.”
When the Express Lanes project is complete, new carpool lanes will be added to northbound and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road and I-84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border. As part of the project, UDOT has replaced the freeway bridge at Church Street and repaired bridges at 200 South in Clearfield and Gentile Street in Layton. Bridges at 700 South and 650 North in Clearfield, and at 5600 West and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Roy, will also see construction.
The project is expected to be complete sometime next year. Once the work is finished, the Express Lanes system will extend for 82 miles, running contiguously from Utah County to Weber County.
Scheduled to be completed in 2023, U.S. 89 will be rebuilt and widened to six lanes from Main Street in Farmington to State Road 193 in Layton. Four new interchanges at 200 North, Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive will also be built as part of the project. Gordon Avenue will be extended approximately three miles east, connecting to the highway, and the state will add two new bridges over the highway at Nicholls Road and Crestwood Road.
As for the West Davis Corridor, also slated to be finished in 2023, the project will result in a new 19-mile, four-lane divided highway through western Davis County.
“We’re committed to addressing the transportation needs of the growing population in Davis and Weber counties,” said UDOT Region One Director Rob Wight. “Our projects in northern Utah, including the two active largest highway projects in the state (West Davis and U.S. 89), will help improve quality of life by helping people get around more safely and efficiently.”