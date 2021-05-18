HUNTSVILLE — While one of Northern Utah's big alpine highways has opened for the season, the transportation department says motorists will have to wait a while longer for the other.
Big Mountain Highway, or State Route 65, is now open for the season between milepost 3, north of the Emigration Canyon turnoff in eastern Salt Lake County, and milepost 13, which is about two miles south of East Canyon State Park in Morgan County. But Northern Utah's other major mountain pass, the Monte Cristo Highway, remains closed with no firm date for reopening.
Utah Department of Transportation Senior Communications Manager Zach Whitney said the highway, also known as State Route 39, remains closed from between milepost 37, just east of Huntsville near Ant Flat Road, and milepost 56 near Woodruff in Rich County.
Due to their high elevations, both of the routes can be hit with extreme snowfall in a matter of hours.
The roads typically close from late November through May, but sometimes heavy snow forces the state to keep them closed longer. In 2011, the Monte Cristo Highway didn’t open until mid-July as extremely high snow levels remained throughout a cool spring. That year, off-highway snow depths reached 25 feet in some locations. With all of Northern Utah in a drought after the 2020-2021 winter season, snow, relatively speaking, was somewhat scarce on the highway.
As such, Whitney said crews were relying on more help from Mother Nature to melt snow on the pass. Whitney said crews are working to clear the pass now, in conjunction with the natural meting process happening, but there still isn't a firm date for reopening. But Whitney did say the state's goal is always to have the road open for Memorial Day travel.
When open, the heavily traveled mountain highway is often used by outdoor recreation enthusiasts. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Monte Cristo Highway is an officially designated Utah State Scenic Byway. After traversing through the narrow Ogden River canyon and past the shores of Pineview Reservoir, the road climbs for many miles toward the summit of the Monte Cristo range. The road climbs to over 9,000 feet, which is nearly as high as the peak of Ben Lomond, and passes through an array of vegetation types.
The state has previously considered keeping both roads open through the winter, but a 2014 study found that costs associated with staff salaries, equipment, materials, fuel and roadway improvements outweighed potential benefits like travel time savings, community connections, recreational property access, safety and potential tax gains from development opportunities.
Experts say more Americans plan to hit the road this spring and summer, after a year of relatively muted travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a new report from GasBudd, a Boston-based tech company that tracks real-time fuel prices across the United States, with more people vaccinated and the economy reopening across much of the country, 57% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from 2020’s 31%.