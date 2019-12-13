This longtime Salt Lake City-area musician has been called the James Taylor of Utah. With his acoustic guitar-driven folk pop and distinctive vocals, the Pennsylvania native has been wowing local audiences since his 1993 debut album, “Songs About the Great Divide,” became an underground classic on college campuses in the state.
Breinholt’s appeal is on full display in the 2002 offering “Noel.” The album features comfortable versions of holiday standards like “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Do You Hear What I Hear,” as well as stunning originals like “Wake Up Little Child” and “A Christmas Eve Song.”