The UND offense has really turned almost 180 degrees in terms of style. Previously, UND's offense was run-oriented and featured big bodies — a fullback and multiple tight ends. Under new offensive coordinator Danny Freund, a former standout quarterback at UND, the offense is now more of a spread look with plenty of four wide receiver sets.
This season, the offense has clicked when senior quarterback Nate Ketteringham is able to get the ball out quick to his big-bodied wide receivers and lets them make plays on the edge. When the UND offense gets in trouble, it's often because Ketteringham is pressured and escapability is not his strength.