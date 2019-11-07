That's the million-dollar question. I get asked that all the time, and I've asked that very thing to players and coaches most of the season. Montana State coach Jeff Choate said UND looks like a completely different team at home, playing fast and confident. It's probably a combination of many factors, but I do know UND has done a poor job handling adversity on the road when it comes to weather and travel.
The Hawks lost in Cheney at Eastern Washington in a game that was played in blizzard-like conditions. Later in the year, the aforementioned loss at Idaho State, came a day after UND saw an expected two-hour travel day turn into a nine-hour travel day thanks to a blizzard in Grand Forks. Those sound like poor excuses, but I think they played at least some factor in the performances.
I asked UND coach Bubba Schweigert on Monday this week if he planned to change any road routines to break up the team's performance away from home this year. He basically said they wouldn't change much because the routine they've used on the road has proven successful across other seasons.