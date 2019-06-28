For more than 80 years, the Cherry Days Festival has been held in North Ogden. This year’s event features a parade, festival, rodeo, concert, reptile show, golf tournament, 5K run/walk, fireworks and more.
Things get started in earnest at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, with the Ron Brown Memorial Cherry Days Rodeo at the North Ogden Equestrian Park, 2675 N. Mountain Road.
On Thursday, activities kick off with the Sunrise Patriotic Ceremony at 6:30 a.m. in North Ogden Park, 2705 N. 550 East, followed by the North Ogden Kiwanis Breakfast at 7 a.m.
If you prefer fitness to flapjacks, the 5K Fun Run/Walk also starts at 7 a.m., in the Intermountain North Ogden parking lot, 2400 N. Washington Blvd.
The parades come next, with the children parading at 9:30 a.m. and the Cherry Days Parade at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at 2850 North and Elberta Drive and proceeds south to 1900 North on Washington Boulevard.
The Kiwanis Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the park, and the Festival at the Park runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with children’s activities, inflatables, crafts, food and vendor booths.
A reptile show is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in the park, and a volleyball tournament will be held from noon-4:30 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., comedy hypnotist John Moyer will perform.
The full day of activities concludes at 8 p.m. with musical guest Peter Breinholt performing a concert at Barker Park, 2376 N. Fruitland Drive, followed by the traditional Cherry Days Fireworks Spectacular at 10 p.m.
For more information on Cherry Days, visit www.northogdencherrydays.com or call 801-737-0587.