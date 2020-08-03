Lyman Junior "Butch" Freestone
Lyman, age 77, passed away Tuesday at Davis Hospital.
He was born on June 15, 1943 in Ogden, Utah to Lyman Skeen and Arline Evans Freestone. He was the oldest of 3 children, and was a lifelong resident of Clinton.
Lyman is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Connie Thurgood Freestone, his children Shelly (Kevin) Bitton and David (Janet) Freestone, his sisters Lavon Bonnie Bright and Dixie Patterson, eight Grandchildren, and seven Great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Tina Sorrells.
Lyman was a faithful member of the LDS Church and dutifully served a number of callings. He spent most of his working career in the floor covering industry.
Funeral services for family and close friends will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Myers Mortuary, in Roy, Utah (5865 South 1900 West), a family visitation will be held from 9:00-9:45 prior to the funeral. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 3, from 6-8 pm. Internment, Plain City Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park Facebook page, as well as available on the obituary on our website.
