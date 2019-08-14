OGDEN — The city’s popular Monday Night Movies summer series comes to an end next week with a screening of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”
The 1988 film stars Bob Hoskins as a ’Toon-hating detective who must try to clear a cartoon rabbit of a murder charge. It combines both live-action and animated characters.
The film is rated PG. Running time is 1 hour, 44 minutes.
“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St.
Admission is free.
The Backstage Bistro will be open for light snacks and drinks, or audience members are welcome to bring their own picnics.
For more information, visit www.ogdencity.com.