Although its lack of shade can make Antelope Island State Park a virtual hellscape in the summer, it can be pleasant in the fall. And on Saturday, Oct. 19, park visitors are invited to learn if the historic Fielding Garr Ranch on the island is haunted. Meet at the ranch at 8:30 p.m. that day for a special ghost tour of the ranch — complete with haunting stories and personal experiences.
And after the tour, hang around at the ranch until 11 p.m. to investigate ghosts for yourself.
Contact caldrich@utah.gov for more information.