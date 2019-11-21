Houghton: Head coach Rob Phenicie has been adamant that ISU has kept playing hard through this five-game losing streak. If you believe that — and from what I’ve seen, it’s mostly true — that’s certainly a positive.
In terms of Xs and Os, the run game has continued to produce even as Struck has struggled. The Bengals have gone over 100 yards in each of their last four games, including putting 302 on Northern Colorado. That’s continued even with Ty Flanagan out, as freshman Malakai Rango went for 142 last week at BYU. That’s a testament to the offensive line, as well as to Rango’s talent — the kid looks like he’ll be a stud.