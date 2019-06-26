Get ready for a double dose of “folkgrass.”
The locally based band Ophir Creek will present a pair of concerts in Northern Utah next week.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4, Ophir Creek will perform at Brigham City’s Independence Day celebration at Rees Pioneer Park, 800 W. Forest St., Brigham City.
Then, on Friday, July 5, the band will present a 8:30 p.m. concert at Cherry Hill Resort, 1325 S. Main St., Kaysville.
Admission to both concerts is free.
Ophir Creek plays a high-energy brand of acoustic Americana music that its members call “folkgrass” — a combination of folk, bluegrass and Southern gospel. They also throw in the occasional country song, and even a few Beatles covers.
Band members include Ken Bradshaw on guitar/banjo/vocals, Dale Searcy and Dave Shurtleff on guitar/vocals, John Sargent on guitar/mandolin/banjo/vocals, Keith Ray on bass/vocals, and Don Messenger on banjo.
For more information on the Brigham City concert, visit www.bcutah.org, or call 435-734-6600. For info on the Cherry Hill show, visit www.cherry-hill.com or call 801-451-5379.