HUNTSVILLE — Utah “folkgrass” band Ophir Creek performs a summer concert in Ogden Valley this week.
The band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the Ogden Valley Branch of the Weber County Library, 131 S. 7400 East. Admission is free.
Ophir Creek’s sound combines folk, bluegrass and Southern gospel. Band members include local musicians Ken Bradshaw, Dale Searcy, Dave Shurtleff, John Sargent, Keith Ray and Don Messenger.
For more information, visit www.weberpl.lib.ut.us or call 801-337-2660.