I was recently asked why I talk about race and gender so much. This was not the first time this question has been posed to me. Years ago, I was condemned for talking about race and gender in a New Jersey graduate school seminar. My response then remains the same — I will continue to talk about race and gender until you do.
A common response I hear is that if we stop talking about race and gender, they will cease to be issues. That it is precisely the fact that we continue to talk about race and gender that make them problematic. Can’t we just focus on the present and move forward together? Isn’t that what Dr. King talked about after all, focusing on the content of our character rather than the color of our skin?
It is easy to have this conversation if you find yourself on the side of not worrying about race and gender because the systems, institutions and structures that are in place support and recognize you.
Is the desire not to talk about these things because they are hard to deal with as we consider our own perspectives and beliefs and realize where they come from? Is the hope that if we stop talking about race and gender and the impacts of those categories on our lives, we don’t have to recognize the failures of the past and our responsibility to the present and the future?
If we look at our history, the history of the United States of America, you will find that is not the case. When we stop talking about race and gender, voting rights are suppressed, access to education and employment becomes limited, desperate health impacts are ignored and we begin to talk about people as if their choices are not largely shaped by their life opportunities which are often constrained by their identities and lived experiences.
Basically, we say, if people made better choices, worked harder, they could have what we have. Instead, I ask people to consider the structural and institutional impacts of our history on the way people are able to work, live and learn.
Take generational wealth. If your grandparents made a modest living and owned their home at the time of passing, generally, those resources would transfer to your parents, providing them with increased financial stability. That stability may have created an opportunity for you to join a sports team, play an instrument or study at the college or university you might not otherwise have been able to afford. That generational wealth exposed you to opportunities that you did not earn. Rather, it provides opportunities to you based on someone else’s work, a reflection on the content of their character — not your own.
Now, consider that there was no generational wealth to be shared from your grandparents. In many cases, it wasn’t because they didn’t work. It was because when they went to get a mortgage from a bank, it was declined because of their ethnic identity or because the location of the home was considered risky — even though it was the only location people like you could purchase homes. Or they were single women with children. Perhaps there was advertising that specifically indicated that you and people like you couldn’t buy a home in that particular neighborhood.
Sound far-fetched? Well, it’s not. Real-estate was marketed in that manner in our capitol city as well as across the country. It was often overt. Marketing often said things like “no Negros allowed or welcome.” Once redlining was outlawed exclusionary practices became covert. Realtors would not take you to certain neighborhoods. Banks would give you a loan but charge you higher interest rates. Sometimes people would simply not sell you their home because you “wouldn’t fit into the neighborhood.” Women also experienced trouble securing a mortgage because they were considered less reliable than their male counterparts.
Now, you might be thinking, I didn’t know about these things. That’s not my fault. While it may not be your fault (or my fault for that matter) it is our responsibility to know better and do better. In that vein, we must be educated to shine a light onto these realities. That is what education is all about. It is also the way that we can address what was wrong in the past and rectify it in the present and future.
This means being willing to look at a full history that may not always show us as victors or actors doing the right things – examples like slavery, the Trail of Tears, Black Wall Street, the Holocaust, Japanese internment and so on. When our eyes are open to a variety of experiences and perspectives, our understanding evolves. That requires that we continue to talk about race and gender, all of us, so that we can do better by everyone. That builds the content of our character as well as the character of our country. Moving from words to actions is what is required.