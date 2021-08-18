The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just released its latest scientific assessment. While the news isn’t good, there is one extremely positive outcome. The report notes, for the first time, as “unequivocal” the scientific community’s consensus that climate change is caused by human activity. As someone who has been teaching about climate change for 20 years, I won’t miss all of the arguments over basic physics and chemistry. We can now focus on what, if anything, we can do about climate change.
And it’s not a moment too soon. As the Chinese Proverb advises, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”
We have until 2030 to eliminate our greenhouse emissions or risk truly calamitous events. As it stands, we’ve already “baked in” warming of 1.5 degrees centigrade (a little less than four degrees Fahrenheit). Waiting until after 2030 to reduce emissions could have us warming double or even triple as much over the next century. According to the report, this could result in a magnitude and speed of change that our global civilization simply couldn’t adapt to.
But that’s not the world I want to live in. I want to live in a world where we no longer have to worry about the threats of climate change, where we have solved our most pressing problems and put ourselves on a sustainable path. So how do we get there given the short timeline?
Electrify everything, especially transportation. Initially, this means cars and trucks will still run off dirty coal, but have zero emissions from the tailpipe. The source of the electricity will change as we phase out fossil fuels. There are already dozens of options for passenger cars, and soon even light trucks and SUVs, with ranges approaching conventional vehicles. Electric cars are also nearly zero maintenance and a kick in the pants to drive. I truly believe that once the full spectrum of electric vehicles hits the market, people will marvel that we ever drove around in dirty gasoline cars.
Invest in renewable energy and energy storage. Renewable energy is already cost competitive with fossil fuels, but can’t sustain the base electricity levels we need when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. However, recent advances in grid scale battery storage and smart-grid technology can solve this problem. What’s needed is to modernize our electrical grid to accommodate these changes.
Design and retrofit buildings to produce most or all of the energy they need. The combination of electric heat pumps, geothermal energy and grid-tied solar means most new construction can generate all of the energy it needs for a modest additional cost. It’s also possible to retrofit older buildings with some of these features.
Tax carbon. A lot. Just as we pay extra to keep pollution out of our waterways, we should have to pay the cost of keeping carbon pollution out of the air. There are a number of market-friendly ways to do this, but time is exceedingly short. The longer we drag our feet, the less effective these types of “fee and dividend” schemes become.
This is truly our moonshot moment to prove to future generations that we care deeply about the world we leave to them. The investment will be vast, but not incomprehensible. The money we spent on wars in Iraq and Afghanistan plus the bailouts during the 2008 housing crisis and the COVID relief would have been more than enough money to solve this crisis. It is essential that we make the needed investments for a sustainable climate future. Even if this means borrowing more money now, paying off the loan is vastly cheaper than doing nothing.
If we had started making this transition to a green economy when the scientific studies —some funded by the fossil-fuel industry — first predicted a warming world, this would be a far easier problem to solve. But just like the old proverb about planting trees, the best time to do something about carbon emissions was 20 years ago.
The second best time to solve climate change is now.