There are two things in astronomy that give me goosebumps every time I think of them. First, we can detect planets outside our solar system by the gentle tug they make on their parent star, essentially using gravity to “see” the planet. The second is that we can tell the temperature of that star, or any other, just by looking at it.
Everything that has any temperature at all emits some form of light. Take your hand, something I think of as my “infrared eyeball,” and hover it just over your forehead. That warmth you feel is the radiation streaming off your body. The “color” you are detecting is infrared, the peak wavelength of the light you are emitting by having a body temperature of 98.6 degrees.
The main difference between the light you emit and that of a star is the temperature. Our sun’s surface temperature is about 10,000 degrees. We know this because we can heat things up in a lab that emit the same color and measure their temperature.
Based on the fact that you emit in the infrared and that the sun’s emission peaks in visible colors, we can guess that cooler stars are redder than our sun. So what about the hotter stars? Again, in a lab we see that the hotter an object gets, the bluer it’s color. You can also see this when you burn natural gas, where the hotter base is bluer than the cooler tip of the flame. Hence, blue stars are hotter than red stars.
If you want to see this for yourself, go outside tonight at sunset and look to the east. The brightest star you’ll see is the bluish star Vega. A bit higher in the sky and to the southeast you’ll find Arcturus, a reddish star with about half the surface temperature of Vega. Something you can see with your own eyes just by looking at it.
This is even more apparent in the constellation of Orion, visible high in the southern sky during northern winter months. The leading “knee” of the hunter is Rigel, a massive blue-white star. Directly opposite, in Orion’s right “shoulder,” is another bright star, Betelguese. Its deep red color indicates a cooler surface. It also tells us it is an evolved star that is nearing the end of its life cycle. Astronomically speaking, it could explode in a supernova at any moment. In fact, it may have already, and it’s just taking a while for the event to travel 650 light years to get to us.
This isn’t the only thing you can learn about stars just by looking. Using a prism and a modest telescope, it’s possible to smear the light from these objects into something called a spectrum. This spectrum records the fingerprints of the atoms contained in the star, primarily hydrogen and helium, with trace amounts of everything else.
Observations like these led us to a fundamental shift in our understanding of physics in the early part of the 20th century. The combination of astronomical and laboratory observations led to quantum physics and ushered in a scientific and technological revolution that’s still ongoing. This is just one of the many reasons I get goosebumps. Measuring stellar temperatures and the processor on my iPhone are both possible because of our understanding of how matter behaves at the very small scale.
Incidentally, it is those same spectral fingerprints that give fireworks those beautiful colors. The electron structure of the different atoms emit light at specific wavelengths. Add some copper for those deep blue colors, a little sodium for yellow, barium for green, strontium for red, and so on.
While I’m on the subject, I’m going to make an impassioned plea that we just skip the personal fireworks this year. Given the drought and heat, resulting in extreme fire conditions, it’s simply not worth the risk. In fact, I’d like to start a new tradition of enjoying a professional fireworks display and then taking a drive to a nearby dark sky site, say North Fork Park or Elephant Head on Antelope Island, and do some stargazing. Take a pair of binoculars to scan the Milky Way to hunt for star clusters and to bring out the stellar colors.
Who knows, you might get lucky and see a star explode. Talk about fireworks!