Having been born and raised in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, I’m constantly astonished to be living on a farm with horses, goats, chickens, turkeys and beehives. The closest I ever got to livestock when growing up was a chicken my mom bought when I was 10. It coincided with a brief stint of growing most of her own vegetables and baking a lot of whole grain bread from scratch. But one chicken doesn’t produce very many eggs. And they don’t make fantastic pets, especially caged and alone. I’m still not sure why she got it. Still, over time I became attached to that chicken. Imagine my surprise, after a vacation, when we went to pick up the carefully wrapped package from the butcher.
My grandmother in Minnesota was a little more connected to the land. She lived in Rochester, near the Mayo Clinic, and while she didn’t raise chickens, she always had her own vegetable patch. She bought whole cows, which her butcher cut, wrapped and stored in her rental freezer. When we visited at Christmas, we’d make trips to pick out cuts for the holiday meals.
Later on, during college at the University of Iowa, I befriended a number of proper farm kids. That was my first experience with people who raised livestock for a living. My friend Pete told me a story about the first pig he ever raised. Being a suburban kid, I asked, “What did you call him?”
Pete gave me a deadpan look and said, “Tasty.”
Fast forward, and I find myself milking goats, feeding the horses, growing lots of fruits and vegetables and coordinating the water turns on our local ditch. I think everyone can agree that if you find yourself standing in the middle of an open field at 2 a.m., wading through ankle-deep water, you have to ask yourself, “How did I get here?”
It does give me time to think about all of the people before me who created the distribution system that brings water from the mountains to my pastures. The flood irrigation in our region is an amazing example of basic physics and cooperation. It’s powered by nothing more than gravity and, once dug, requires only a bit of annual maintenance to keep it flowing.
As the secretary of our ditch company, I have access to records back to 1902, when the company was recognized officially by the state of Utah. Of course, the ditch system was used by residents before that, and irrigation in this region spans back thousands of years. But even 120 years tells an interesting story.
For example, around 1918, during the last pandemic, there seemed to be quite a few transfers of shares. In 1930, there were a number signed over to banks (and back again) as people borrowed against the value of the shares during tough economic times. You can trace, like a family tree, the families in the areas as they grow, deeding water shares to sons and daughters or transferring to aunts and uncles.
It’s also amazing to see how the water has been used over the years. When I first started going through the records, I expected to see a few water users multiply to our current number as the land was divided up. But we started with 34 water users and today have just about double that. Which means that nearly everyone out here is still using their irrigation water for growing food of some kind. Between the tomatoes and peaches I see in nearly every backyard to the grazing cows and hay fields in the larger acreage, there is a close connection between the residents here and where their food comes from. That’s something I didn’t have growing up and something I’ve had to relearn over the last several decades.
Of course, things are changing. Rumor has it the population is set to double in Weber County over the next 30 years. Thanks to climate change, there are some questions about how much water we’ll have and how it will be managed. But despite the changes, one thing remains absolutely certain: Every year, as long as there’s water, it flows downhill.
Dr. John Armstrong is a professor of physics at Weber State University. Twitter: @ByJCArmstrong