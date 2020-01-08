Happy New Year! Maybe I’m a few days late, but I come bearing 12 gifts of things you can do to build understanding in the new year!
Become Self Aware – do an inventory of self, considering who you believe you are, where you come from, what your values are, and why you believe what you believe. Being self-aware will help you counter bias – not only in others, but in yourself.
Read a Book – explore a culture or way of thinking that is different from your own. Books can help you understand the world from somebody else’s experiences. See if you can get a group of people to read and discuss the same book or topic. This is a wonderful way to build relationships while cultivating understanding.
Watch a Foreign Film with Subtitles – have you ever thought about how it might feel to live in a place where people speak a primary language different from yours? Find a film to watch in an unfamiliar language. As you read the subtitles, look for what is unwritten – how is emotion expressed? Does it look similar or different from your emotional expression?
Attend Church or Attend a Church that is not Your Own – if you do not attend a church, pick one to visit for understanding, not for argumentation. Once you know why you believe what you believe, it becomes easier to see that people may have different reasons for believing what they believe. Additionally, if you do have a faith system, explore another congregation. What do your beliefs have in common with each other? Where do they differ? How can you build understanding through differences?
Change the Channel – each of us has programs we watch. If you watch the news, try a different news channel. Does the reporting differ? What feels comfortable or uncomfortable about it? If you watch talk shows, watch one that you do not follow to understand why others might enjoy it. What value does the programming have?
Listen to Hear, Not to Answer – in conversation, many of us are only waiting for our turn to communicate. We might already have an answer we are dying to share, if that other person would just stop talking! Instead, listen deeply to the person talking. Ask for clarification to further understanding. Ask questions to explore meaning and connection.
Use Technology for Good – there are many questions we may want to ask, yet, do not know how to ask. Use the internet to cultivate the questions and answers. This means looking beyond Wikipedia. Be sure to check your sources, but find research, writing, speakers or workshops that help with a better understanding of our world.
Travel – if you have the ability to travel where you have never been before, take it! Most of our lives do not allow for national or international travel, but travel in your own community. Take a tour of downtown Ogden. Visit a historical building such as Union Station or Fort Buenaventura Park to gain perspective on our local history and the world that came to Ogden.
Visit a Senior Center or Assisted Living Community – the elders of our community have many stories to tell, if only we would ask them! Our seniors have a unique perspective that can provide us with a new understanding of how and why things operate the way they do. Many can also share direct experience or knowledge of history in a way that informs and transforms what we do.
Explore Disability – according to the Utah Department of Health, nearly 1 in 5 Utahns lives with a disability. Disabilities can be physical, mental or emotional impairments that impact one’s ability to live, work and play. What can we do in our circles to address issues of access and inclusion for individuals with a disability, remembering that anyone can become disabled at any moment?
Take a Class – I am likely biased on this point as I do work at a university, yet, I continue to take classes myself to understand the world better, to transform my ways of thinking and to consider how I know what I know.
Finally, Meet with Others in Community – there is a perfect opportunity to do this by attending the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Breakfast and March on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at the Marshall White Center. Hosted by the Ogden NAACP, Weber State University’s Black Scholars United, Student Association, CCEL and many other community partners.
I look forward to learning about your experiences over the year. I will be excited to continue sharing mine with you!