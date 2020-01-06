A friend of mine was recently released from prison. It’s been a joy to watch him get out and jump back into society. I kind of got to relive the excitement of what it was like for me.
Like me, he had a place to live, a car to drive, and had multiple offers for work within the first week. He’s extremely capable and will be one of the “success stories” of which there are too few. Sure, he still has to do his part, but you could say he’s been set up for success. That’s not the norm for most ex-cons.
Most prisoners will leave prison on parole. One of the stipulations for being on parole is the requirement to have an address. If a parolee cannot provide an address and get it approved after a parole officer physically goes there and checks it out, then the parolee will have to go to what’s called a halfway house.
The philosophy behind the aptly-named halfway house is to partially release prisoners while they get jobs, earn money and try to reintegrate into society. And don’t get me wrong, it’s a great tool for the dedicated and disciplined, but it’s a pretty horrible environment. People are coming in and out of the facility, which means drugs run rampant.
Back in 2016, a police officer was killed by a halfway house resident who had walked away from Fortitude, a halfway house in Salt Lake City. And par for the course for the Department of Corrections, knee-jerk actions were taken: A bunch of residents were sent back to prison after a mass drug-testing, the director of adult probation and parole resigned, and some rules were put in place around verification for residents heading to their jobs.
All in all though, halfway houses are still the last place you’d want to be if you are trying to go down the straight and narrow. They are full of drugs and guys who are just looking for ways to get in trouble. It’s a horrible environment.
But what are the other options? I was recently contacted by a family member of a man about to get out of jail who asked me if there were any resources available for their loved one. The guy was just about to finish a 30-day jail sentence, so he was not part of the prison (state) system; therefore, a halfway house is not an option.
During his relatively short incarceration, he had lost his place to live, his vehicle, his possessions and was dead broke. He was going to be let out of jail with the clothes he came in with and nothing else. And survival is not the only thing he is being tasked with; he will be required to enroll in a relatively costly drug program, pay restitution, pay for drug testing, pay for therapy and, of course, have an address as soon as he reports to his probation officer.
That sounds like a tough ask for anyone in those circumstances, but it gets a lot tougher when you factor in the mental health issues, lack of education and drug addictions most of these member of society are dealing with. When I had told the family member that the homeless shelter was the only “resource” I could think of, she rhetorically asked, “So he’s being set up for failure?”
I am actually curious if there is anything else out there. If there are options, I would like to know about them and possibly put together some of the lesser known information and try to make it available. I imagine some will say ex-cons don’t deserve a handout. To those people, I would pose the question, “What do you think these guys are going to do, and where do you think most of them will turn when their backs are up against it?” Their problems become our problem as soon as they commit more crimes and create more victims.