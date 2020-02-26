I am an American “success story” that almost wasn’t. While raised in a wonderful family that did its best to shield me from harm, I became an unfortunate statistic of early childhood trauma. The trauma itself is not my focus here, but it did have a significant impact that changed my life. My normal carefree, outgoing and confident self was altered significantly, and I experienced depression, feelings of inadequacy and almost nonexistent self-esteem through my early 20s — and I was one of the lucky ones able to get much needed help and tools to work through this difficult time. However, during my first semester at Weber State, I was still a hesitant, tentative student. My first math class was early algebra (I had the minimum math in high school, as I had come to believe girls were bad at math — not uncommon growing up in the ‘70s). I wanted to quickly complete the bare minimum so I could move on to classes I felt more confident in completing successfully. Surprisingly, I finished the course with an A. I then completed the second math course with an A. I registered this as a fluke until my professor, Gail Miles, pulled me aside and told me I should continue to pursue my math education. He told me I had scored the highest in the class, had a great aptitude for math and would have many more degree options if I continued. He was already someone I trusted, as he took great interest in his student’s success, and he made himself available to us when there were particular concepts that needed reinforcement — or for me at the time, reinforcement of my confidence. He would always encourage me, “Yes, yes. You’ve got a great grasp on this. Just believe in yourself!” This professor-student interchange changed the trajectory of my life. I’ve had a few of these, but only a few, and this one was particularly powerful because listening and starting to believe in my own abilities allowed me, eventually, to reclaim myself. Professor Miles could not have known that, but he was there for his students, and WSU’s student-focused approach to education that continues today was the type of school that best fit my needs. The confidence and knowledge I gained there propelled me to a degree in computer science and a career in aerospace. I have worked for Northrop Grumman for 30-plus years. I am currently the director of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Sustainment Business Unit. I love the work I do and the incredible people who are “Defining Possible” at Northrop Grumman every day. I know many other powerful stories of students who “found themselves” through education. Finding ways to clear hurdles for nontraditional or at-risk students is key for us in developing the technical talent that we desperately need to support continued growth in our economy — especially in STEM areas where there are severe shortages of technical talent. In Utah alone, Northrop Grumman estimates the need to hire as many as 2,500 employees. Not only do these STEM jobs pay well, but more importantly, they are meaningful, rewarding and they help drive Utah’s economy, which benefits all Utahns regardless of career paths. The Northrop Grumman Corporate Citizenship team leverages charitable contributions, mentoring opportunities, internships and other programs to connect employees, students and teachers. Additionally, we work with industry partners, Hill AFB leadership and academia to bring awareness of current and future skill gaps in the workforce to state leaders. I sit on the advisory board of the Weber State College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology EAST, where we meet regularly to discuss ways in which the university can align its education with the needs of the workforce. This proactive and collective approach allows policy makers to evaluate and implement initiatives that allow for workforce upskilling and expansion that matches Utah industries’ needs. Although Gail Miles retired many years ago, I hope to continue his legacy of encouraging students to consider math and science education and to believe in what we can become through the power of education. Part of continuing his legacy is to offer guidance and words of encouragement: Believe in yourself ... you belong here. Focus on growth and the journey, not perfection. Find your Gail Miles. Find a mentor who can share insight and knowledge to help guide your path. Education will change your life and propel your future towards something even better than you thought possible.
