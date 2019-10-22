My husband and I recently took an extraordinary journey to Southern Utah. True, that part of the state is already magical in a thousand ways. But it wasn’t the red rocks or blue skies or wildlife that made the excursion remarkable. It was the people we met along the way.
So … when both our schedules cleared for three days, we decided it was time for a short trip — a journey we’d promised ourselves all summer long. Since we no longer have young kids in our house, how could we have known this was school fall break/UEA weekend? And since neither of us hunt, how could we have known this was deer hunting weekend in Southern Utah? No, we’re just two “mature” people, young at heart enough to throw caution to the wind and (foolishly) head south with no reservations — neither in our thoughts nor at a hotel.
Our first day was spent leisurely driving southward, stopping when we felt like it, exploring side roads that took our fancy, and enjoying the casualness of our journey. It was the perfect way to unwind so we were very relaxed when we finally landed in the early evening at our chosen destination — Hanksville — that is a small town in the middle of nowhere, but still closer to popular Moab than most other towns. Hanksville has maybe four hotels and cabin/RV places. We stopped at one that had picturesque cabinettes — “Wouldn’t that be fun!” we thought. The gal behind the desk seemed shocked that we didn’t have a reservation. As she explained UEA weekend and hunting season, warning bells went off in my head. She said all the other places in town were filled too. Then she pointed at a strange place across the street and hesitantly, almost apologetically said, “He might have a room …”
“He” was “Ed” — a semi-toothless, scruffy fellow who hadn’t shaved in weeks. Ed recently bought the place, called “Hanksville Inn,” and was doing his best to put the dilapidated hotel in order. Our travel mantra has always been, “A lock on the door, a bathroom with a toilet and shower, and a clean bed to sleep in, and we’re OK.” Ed was actually able to provide all of those. His solitary cleaning woman was barely one step ahead of the crowds still coming in; we rented room 18 because she’d just hung clean towels in it. Our room was odd, ancient and archaic. But Ed was happy we came, and we were grateful to have a room. Problem solved.
The next morning, since we were heading away from Moab, we unwisely figured we’d travel through the day and find a place that evening wherever we stopped. (Yes — slow learners). Unfortunately, the meandering route we took eventually brought us near Bryce Canyon — apparently the weekend’s destination spot for half of Utah’s families. As night approached, we found ourselves rolling down the uncommonly busy streets of Escalante, then 30 miles on to Henrieville, then 8 miles on to Tropic. Everywhere we went, people were kind. Each tried to help us find a place to stay. Some even called around. But there were no rooms anywhere.
Finally, in Panguitch, long after nightfall, “Joseph,” the young man at the counter of a tiny hotel, said his last room had just filled but if we hurried down the street, we might find a room. These were all little mom-and-pop hotels with outdated rooms — but we just needed that locked door, bathroom and clean bed. Joseph was right. We rented the next-to-last room from, “Grace,” an older, graying woman who called me “Honey,” told us she was from Georgia, went out of her way to make sure we had enough towels, and proudly explained the free breakfast.
Room rented, we hunted for dinner. By that hour, only one restaurant was open, and it was packed. We waited an hour, watching as tables slowly emptied and filled. The owner, “Ralph,” could tell we were tired. So he opened up the coffee shop next door (which he also owned) and served us our dinner there. The two of us sat at a quiet table, complete with a flower in a vase and western music wailing in the background, and talked, laughed and relaxed. When we tried to pay, he said, “No, this is on me. I bought you dinner. Now we’re friends.” Indeed!
Thinking back on all of this, I realize every person we interacted with did something not too common these days — they made our problem their problem. Without pausing to judge or criticize our foolishness, they cared, they worked, and they solved. I can’t explain it better than that. I just know the memories of this journey will be forever pleasant because of those people.
The takeaway for me is to try to do the same — to make other people’s problems my own, and to use whatever skill or knowledge I have to help solve them. I only hope I can someday make it occur as naturally for me as it did for them.
Because each person we meet is on some kind of a journey.