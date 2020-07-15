Fear of COVID, fear of economic loss, fear of losing some freedoms, fear of those who are sworn to protect us from danger, fear of politicians from “that other party,” fear of people from “that other religion,” fear of people from other cultures — they’re all there. And they’re pervasive.
We’re told by psychologists that our fear of something or someone creates negative feelings that turn to resentment and anger because that fear keeps us from feeling comfortable, from feeling good about life.
We’ve been told what to do about COVID. We simply must do it. We must follow the guidelines. And if we do — if all of us do — we’ll be safe, and we’ll be able to return to normal societal activity, even before a reliable vaccine is produced. Those actions will help resolve health and economic issues as well.
In terms of perceived freedom loss, as I wrote in a previous column, the Constitution provides an ingenious balance of freedom to move about while also charging government with the responsibility of protecting us, even when that protection for the common good seems a bit limiting to some individuals sometimes.
It takes all of us, individually and collectively, to help mitigate fear and maintain a successful society.
The same is true as we deal with all those other aforementioned fears of one another, of people who are different, who may have different customs and beliefs. Resentment, anger and hate are all part of the result of fear. They’re all cousins. They’re all family.
In the 1986 motion picture “The Chamber,” a young law school graduate and grandson of a convicted murderer, recognized one huge way we develop this fear, resentment, anger and hate.
His grandfather, a member of the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi, was on death row and about to be executed for his role in having placed a bomb that blew off the legs of a prominent Jewish attorney and killed his two little twin boys.
The convict’s grandson’s defense was that hatred of people of African American and Jewish descent was all his grandfather had known. He even produced a photo of his grandpa at the age of 10 standing with a crowd of his trusted elders in front of two trees from whose branches were hanging two black Americans.
The 1958 film “South Pacific” features a song with these words: “You’ve got to be taught from year to year; it’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear. You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late, before you are 6 or 7 or 8, to hate all the people your relatives hate.”
The Spanish Inquisition, the Mountain Meadows massacre, Apartheid in South Africa, Adolph
Hitler’s fearmongering, the U.S. round up and internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, American racial segregation, Senator Joseph McCarthy’s search for Communists among American citizens, and even today’s assigning of inappropriate labels to Hispanics and Muslims all are examples of the hateful feelings some have absorbed. Most assuredly they’re based on fear.
So, how do we deal with this negativism?
Well, we could start by remembering the words written centuries ago by St. Francis of Assisi: “Seek first to understand, and then to be understood.”
Beyond that, peaceful action, real action, is imperative.
U.S. Congressman John Lewis of Georgia recently offered this advice: “When you see something that’s not right, not fair, not just, say something, do something. Sometimes change calls for a little trouble. Good trouble.”
While accepting the Tony Award for his production of Broadway’s “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said history remembers we lived through times when hate and fear seemed stronger but also provides us with “remembrances that hope and love last longer.”
As parents, grandparents and teachers, we have the solemn responsibility to teach our kids, “before it’s too late,” on a very personal level, the wise and simple words of Dr. Seuss in his book, “Come Over to My House”: “Some houses are square, and some houses are round. There are all kinds of houses around to be found. Every house in the world has a ceiling and floor. But the ones you’ll like best have a wide-open door.”