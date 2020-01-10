Utah’s senior U.S. senator went viral again this week — and thankfully, not because he was sharing images of Ronald Reagan riding a velociraptor on the Senate floor again.
No, Republican Sen. Mike Lee grabbed headlines for a better reason Wednesday. After leaving a classified military briefing about Iran, Lee sharply criticized administration officials, dubbing it “the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate.”
“They had to leave after 75 minutes while they’re in the process of telling us that we need to be good little boys and girls and run along and not debate this in public,” Lee told reporters. “I find that absolutely insane. I think it’s unacceptable.”
The briefing was “demeaning and insulting,” Lee continued, adding that it was “upsetting” that officials wouldn’t answer questions on specific actions related to Iran.
So upsetting, in fact, that Lee said he will now support a resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., which would limit President Donald Trump’s power to take unilateral military action and force the Senate to debate and vote on any further action against Iran.
While Lee has long been a critic of Congress handing over more and more power to the executive branch, his frustrated candor directed at the Trump administration was a surprise. A double take, “...Mike Lee said that?” kind of surprise.
But it wasn’t an unwelcome one. And he wasn’t wrong.
Administration officials refusing to give congressional members details or answering basic questions about foreign policy and security is insulting. Telling them not to debate the issue of the president’s war powers in public because it could “embolden” Iranian officials is demeaning.
And not being able to identify any reason to seek congressional approval for any future military actions against a foreign country? That’s deeply concerning.
“Ours is not system in which we can be taken into the war by the executive and it never should be,” Lee said in an interview with NPR on Thursday.
We agree with Lee on this.
It is not Congress’ job to blindly accept what the president and his cabinet tells them or rubber-stamp action based on party affiliation. Congress should be the first, not the last, to know when it comes to game-changing military action.
Congress should always be skeptical when it comes to war, and public debate is necessary before the trigger is pulled on another expensive, useless conflict in the Middle East.
And while we applaud Lee for standing up for his convictions, his irate words will mean little if not followed by the action he’s promised. Namely, his support and vote for the war powers resolution in the Senate. If Lee backs down and fails to support this resolution, it will be a great failure of his integrity and show he values falling in line over Congress’ duty as the legislative branch of government.