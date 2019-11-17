We want to talk about a deep divide between two ideological camps that are not political.
Those that believe one should not celebrate Christmas until after Thanksgiving has passed and those that believe you can do so after Halloween.
With Thanksgiving falling later in the month this year than in 2018, there have been far more grumblings about when other people can start celebrating the holidays. Comparatively, in 2019 Americans will have six more days to wait if they’re in the “no decorations until after Thanksgiving” camp.
Of course, a large part of this conversation is that retailers have started promoting the sales of tree decorations, wares, and goods before Halloween has come and gone. A longer holiday “season” benefits these businesses hoping to sell us more useless junk than ever before. Take Black Friday — no longer largely taking place on Friday; most shoppers will have missed the best doorbusters if they wait until Friday morning and don’t go on Thanksgiving day.
However, we acknowledge that many people just merely love the festive decorations and the joyful spirit they bring to a home for such a small portion of the year. Utah is no exception; we love lights, multiple decorated trees, plenty of hot cocoa and festive performances. We also love Thanksgiving and the opportunity it provides to express gratitude, gather with loved ones, and serve others.
The battle of Thanksgiving versus Christmas started with funny, albeit judgmental memes social media about waiting to celebrate Christmas to people making hateful comments and threats to others for decorating “too early.” We've both seen and heard reports of this taking place in Utah.
This behavior doesn’t embody the meaning of the holidays, which is love, kindness, service and joy — and it most definitely doesn’t illustrate thanksgiving and coming together as families and communities.
We have so many blessings living in Northern Utah. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if some residents start celebrating Christmas six to 12 days early or wait until 12 hours after the Thanksgiving holiday. If that’s where your principles stand, then you’re likely not embodying the spirt of either holiday. After all, if something drives a person to show more gratitude or think more of others – who are we to quash it?
Whatever you're celebrating this season, we hope it drives you to be kind and love others.