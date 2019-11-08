Beginning today through next week, countless organizations and local residents will be honoring and remembering our veterans here and around the country as the nation honors Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11.
According to our rough count, there are at least 18 different celebrations and events taking place in the region to appreciate our veterans — from perhaps most notably the Veterans Program at the Layton City Vietnam Memorial Wall on Monday to involving youth at Roy Elementary.
Other major area events include a USO Celebration on Friday in Brigham City, Veterans Parade in Layton, honoring all who served and currently serve, on Saturday morning and a Field of Honor flag display in North Ogden that can be viewed daily through Tuesday, Nov. 12.
According to the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs 2018 analysis, there are 150,082 veterans in Utah: 4,867 World War II veterans; 12,103 Korean War veterans; 44,751 Vietnam War veterans; 31,948 Cold War/Peacetime veterans; and 61,544 current conflict veterans.
Part of the state department’s objectives is to promote events throughout the state that build respect for those who serve — a noble goal and something each of us can help contribute to in our own cities, whether that’s by volunteering or attending.
For help in deciding what you can attend in effort of support, you can view a list aggregated events by the Standard-Examiner published in our Thursday edition or online at standard.net.
Don’t let Veteran’s Day pass this year without doing one small act to remember the sacrifice our fellow residents make and have made for our country.