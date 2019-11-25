On Sunday, Standard-Examiner reporter Jacob Scholl reported on newly released figures between 2018 and 2019 from the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services on how the state is doing in processing rape kits in Utah.
Unfortunately, goals set by state officials to test rape kits within specified, set timelines is still struggling to be met. A backlog of sexual assault cases has reportedly impeded testing to take place within established timelines, as the story states: "for first-priority, the goal is to finish testing the sexual assault kits within 30 days. For second-priority the goal is within 60 days, and for third-priority cases the goal is testing with 180 days."
The bureau simultaneously reported, however, that it has made changes to be more efficient in processing cases as to allow for increased and streamlined testing, which is improvement toward helping more victims in the state of Utah. Changes aren't expected to stop there; it also noted that it expects to see marked improvement July 2020 on rape kit wait times, with aiming to complete 90% of cases within 30 days of their submission.
That's a wonderful goal; one we know many wished for years ago — and deserved decades ago. It will be overdue, but good news nonetheless for thousands of victims of sexual assault across Utah. This change will signify greater priority and importance set by the state in pursuing suspects of rape and ensuring the safety of other residents who might come across dangerous serial offenders.
According to a Facebook post by the Utah Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, as of Sept. 30, 5,036 previously unsubmitted or untested rape kits have been submitted, with 3,571 kits having completed testing — or approximately 70%. It also reported that 1,630 DNA profiles have been added to CODIS, and 673 suspects were identified through CODIS. Of these rape kits, 202 were determined to be serial offenders.
Testing rape kits is of significant importance. DNA evidence affords victims quicker, more reasonable timelines of justice being carried out, while also allowing them the ability to process the traumatic events they've experienced. It provides crucial evidence in protecting the public from dangerous individuals who might otherwise be free for years before facing prosecution and due process.
For far too long, Utah has ignored the damning statistics, evidence and lives impacted by high rates of rapes in the state. The many women, and some men, affected by this have been woefully let down from decades of elected leaders, state offices and financial funding; but that is changing and it must continue to change. Victims advocates are still in need, both in official capacities, and as allies in bringing it to the attention of those who file the cases, prosecute the cases and provide funding for services.