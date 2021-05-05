Welcome to May, everyone. As we celebrate springtime in Utah, it is also our opportunity to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage. Over the course of this month, you will see exciting programming, information and engagement opportunities that reveal the diversity of communities within this group, as well as the depth of their connections to every aspect of American history. You can tune in to your local PBS or UEN station for television and video details that can be viewed at your leisure. You can attend virtual events and even in-person events as we transition out of the pandemic.
While heritage month opportunities are usually filled with the best of what people bring through their culture, language and history, this month I am asking that we all engage in another level of learning, understanding and action — around anti-Asian racism.
Anti-Asian racism has existed in the United States since the arrival of Chinese immigrants in search of gold and as recruits to build the Transcontinental Railroad. Initially, Chinese were associated with filth and disease — easily explained by their forced living conditions, which lacked wastewater removal, were overcrowded and located in industrial areas. The result of these restraints was an anti-Chinese sentiment that accused Chinese laborers of stealing jobs from white working men and bringing disease to the community.
As anti-Asian racism increased, Yellow Peril language became common. This language articulated a fear, mistrust and hatred of Chinese people in the U.S. and then became inclusive of other Asian-ethnic groups, including immigrants from Japan, Korea and India.
Rather than assuming a small group of people along the West coast drove these efforts, the American government passed the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which prohibited the immigration of Chinese laborers. President Theodore Roosevelt negotiated the informal Gentleman’s Agreement with Japan in 1907, whereby, the U.S. would not impose restrictions on Japanese immigration, and Japan would not allow further emigration to the U.S. Finally, Congress passed the Cable Act of 1922, which denied Asian women citizenship when married to white men, as well as removed citizenship of American women who married Asian men.
A critical thing to understand through all this history is that the Yellow Peril sentiment always reduced Asians to being foreign and never considered American. Over time, these laws changed, and racist restrictions against immigration and naturalization were lifted, but that did not stop a significant amount of the population from seeing Asian Americans as foreigners rather than U.S. citizens, which continues to contribute to anti-Asian racism.
While it would be easy to say that was then, this is now, sadly, it would not seem so. Last year, three Asian American individuals interested in tracking racism against Asians wrote then California Attorney General Xavier Becerra asking him to track anti-Asian violence. Their request was denied because the current methods used by the state did not require that tracking, and any change would need to be made in policy.
Rather than wait for policy change, Stop AAPI Hate was activated on March 19, 2020, by Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Cynthia Choi and Russell Jeung, Ph.D. without any financial resources. The center does what the state would not — tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.
If you have seen any of their commercials, the numbers are staggering. That is why I invite you to join Weber State University and our student associations, Asian Student Involvement Association (ASIA) and The Ohana Association (TOA), virtually on May 13 at 6 p.m. as we listen to activist, award-winning author and former journalist Helen Zia discuss anti-Asian racism within our country. She will review the historical timeline, identity and diaspora within Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
Zia is a former executive editor of Ms. Magazine and a founding board co-chair of the Women’s Media Center. She has been active in many nonprofit organizations, including Equality Now, the Asian American Journalists Association, and public radio and television. Her groundbreaking articles, essays and reviews have appeared in many publications, books and anthologies, receiving numerous awards.
Zia is a Fulbright Scholar and a graduate of Princeton University’s first co-educational class. She attended medical school but quit after completing two years, then went to work as a construction laborer, an autoworker and a community organizer, after which she discovered her life’s work as a writer.
My hope is that by engaging in this conversation, we can become empowered to see and respond to anti-Asian racism. It will require us to be willing to see what we have ignored or denied all along. If we do it now, it is not too late. Let the learning and celebrating begin!
To attend this event, please register at https://bit.ly/3h0devL. Please submit questions at https://bit.ly/3h0dieZ.