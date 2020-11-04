I will never forget receiving a phone call from my grandparents on my 18th birthday. As social justice warriors, my grandparents were always on the move, engaged in civil rights work and social justice causes. In my mind’s eye, I saw them doing work for the greater good. Knowing they loved me was enough, so I was especially excited when they summoned me to their Washington Terrace home.
When I arrived, Honey, my brilliant grandmother, gave me a hug and welcomed me into the house. She said, “Your grandfather is waiting for you.” As I walked upstairs, I could hear the news in the background (there was always news in the background), and I saw my grandfather seated in his chair. I bent down to give him a hug and kiss. He shared a light hug and then asked if I had registered to vote.
I was surprised by this question. Usually, Grandpa wanted to know about my work in school. He wanted to hear about what I was reading, or about papers I was writing. When I shared that I hadn’t yet registered, that I had planned to do it later that week, his eyebrow shot up. He nodded at Honey, and before I knew it, there was a voter-registration application in front of me.
He told me it was not just my right but my responsibility to be registered to vote. He then asked me to look at any elections happening in Davis County and to research the candidates and issues. He said it was my duty to do that work and to encourage others to do that work as well. I smiled and said, “Of course, Grandpa!”
While I understood the 19th Amendment had given women the right to vote, I did not fully comprehend at that time that those rights did not extend to me so easily or completely. There was a battlefield of poll taxes, literacy tests as well as threats of violence and intimidation between then and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which enforced the 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Since that time, I have been a registered voter in Utah and New Jersey and back to Utah again. I had absentee ballots in Colorado and Minnesota. I regularly participated in discussions about politics and policy for as long as I can remember. As a young voter, I went to the polls with my parents and my sisters. Each of us could articulate why we were voting the way we were voting — which wasn’t always the same. Yet, each of us valued the other’s perspective. Each of us could express what mattered most to us in a candidate or a ballot measure.
Today, it’s all made easier with access to plain language on the internet, including reviews of judges. Now, more than ever, there are opportunities for us to know better so we can do better by making informed decisions and acting in alignment with our integrity.
What surprises me this election cycle, more than any other I have been a part of, is not the vitriol people or candidates (save our gubernatorial candidates) have exhibited. Rather, it is the intensity with which so many seek to suppress the vote through voter-ID restrictions, single polling locations, registration restrictions, voter purges, felony disenfranchisement, gerrymandering and misinformation.
In a country that values political engagement and shared governance, I am curious why we are not pushing more involvement, more conversation, more clarity of position instead of fearmongering and intimidation. While we might not agree with each other, isn’t it a value to understand where the differences are, truly, so we can begin to understand how to better work together?
You see, as we wait for the answers from this election — and I think we’ll be waiting for a while — we have to keep working together, living next to each other, learning with and from each other. While I certainly have candidates and issues I hope were supported on election night and beyond, it cannot only be on that night that I deeply care. It must be all the nights and days where I seek first to understand and then be understood and find ways to help others understand the vote is not only our right, it is our responsibility. That means that whomever is elected will still represent us all. Even if they are not the one that we selected.
So my point, and I do have one, is that each of us matters and should be engaged in the glorious wonder of electoral politics. We should find ways to engage each other in deep dialog about the issues and the impacts, and we must recall that everyone has not always had that right but each one of us has the responsibility. That means we need to make voting more accessible, not less so. That means we make a way for all voices to be heard, even when they say things we disagree with because that has the greatest potential of us coming to understanding. That is our right and our responsibility.