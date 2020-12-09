This year has been a mixture of fast and slow, opportunity and obstacle, and want and appreciation. You may recall that I threw down a gauntlet, challenging each of us to try 12 different things to build understanding at the beginning of the year. While I engaged in many of those efforts, the thing that most escaped my list came to visit and then to stay — patience.
When COVID came, initially to other places and people, I thought it was something that would pass. I do not think I was alone in this thinking. I thought that COVID was something happening somewhere else, to someone else. This is the trick of so many things — do we accept it now or wait until it affects us personally?
Nine months later, I am very aware that COVID is happening to all of us and that each of us can make a difference by masking up, washing hands and staying physically distant. Who knew that the simple and direct would work best? This doesn’t mean that it has been easy, which also means most of us haven’t been patient.
For example, I miss seeing our kiddo playing with other kids in the park and find myself amazed at his excitement when he hears the voice of Franklin, his almost 3-year-old friend, on the phone. In this COVID time, I’ve slowed down enough to see him growing right before my very eyes. Even though COVID time moves fast and slow at the same time, it has nothing on our son. The patience that I have been cultivating (or that has been cultivated in me) during this year is at times overwhelming. This is not how I expected this year to go.
This year was the year that I was going to research and write my dissertation. I was going to join a gym and exercise. I was prepared to do some self-work and to establish some positive routines that did not include becoming a potential candidate for the TV show “Hoarders.”
This was the year that I was going to be better at writing thank you notes (instead of just thinking about them and hoping folks could feel my good thoughts) and regularly spending time with my parents and extended family. I am a busy person. I have my hands in 50 pots and am running in so many different directions at one time that I am grateful for MapQuest and enduring co-workers and family. Yet, COVID made me patient enough to see our toddler realize that it is better to give, even when it hurts.
For many years, my husband and I have purchased stuffed toys for local law enforcement or domestic violence shelters to give to children during emergency calls between Christmas and New Year’s. This has just become something we do.
We are fortunate to work with various campus partners at Weber State University including the Office of Diversity, Access & Diversity, Diversity & Inclusive Programs, Student Involvement & Leadership, Weber State Athletics, Weber State Police and the Women’s Center to host a stuffed toy drive.
We are collecting the items to comfort children recovering from traumatic events and accidents. All donated “stuffies” will be used by Weber State Police and Ogden City Police.
This year, when I went to purchase the stuffed animals, our toddler went with me. He picked out all the stuffies to give away. Of course, he fell in love with Llama Llama. I knew it was going to be hard for him to part with this cute toy and yet, today, when as a family we went to the WSU Stadium to drop them off, there was a brief hug, a little play and then a return to the sack so that someone else could have some comfort when they needed it. I’m not sure if he understands patience, but he does understand that everything is not about him (even though as his mom, I’m sure that it mostly is). And I think to myself, we can do hard things.
As I watch health care providers, support staff, teachers and other front-line workers show up ready every day to deal with what is before them, I see patience. It is the patience of mind to remind us how to be safe for each other and from ourselves, even as we fail over and over and our hospitals continue to fill. It is the patience gained from science and the knowledge that we can do better and that people are willing to put themselves on the front lines until we figure it out. It is the patience that I didn’t know I didn’t have until COVID pointed it out. I wish I could have learned (or earned) this patience another way, but I’ll take the silver lining.
If you would like to donate to the drive, please visit weber.edu/womenscenter/toy-drive.html for drop-off locations.