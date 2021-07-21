As a kid, whenever my mother caught me complaining about anything, she’d say, “Cheer up, it could get worse.” She’d usually follow this with, “So I cheered up, and sure enough ...”
In that spirit, every morning for the past 16 months, I’ve gotten up and checked the new COVID-19 numbers for Utah and the U.S. at 91-divoc.com. For a year, this was an exercise in existential dread as I watched the mounting new cases and fatalities, watching our health care system all but collapse under the strain. Then a miracle happened! Scientists produced a vaccine in record time. We started deploying it at an unprecedented scale. The U.S. had exceptional vaccination rates. What I thought would take years to accomplish occurred in just under one. I could see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Now the vaccination rate is stalling, and I’m once again alarmed by what I’m seeing. By nearly every metric, from daily new cases and fatalities to case positivity and hospitalizations, we look almost exactly like we did at this time in 2020, with two important differences. First, we have largely stopped any masking or social distancing. Secondly, and more importantly, we have access to several highly effective vaccines.
Yet our numbers continue to grow, back on the exponential curve. This same curve nearly broke our health care system last winter. As we head into fall, we are risking the exact same thing.
How could that be? Depending on how you count, anywhere from 44% of people in the state (or 67% of those eligible) have been vaccinated. So how can we still be hitting numbers similar to when we were effectively in lockdown?
Partly, that’s due to the relaxation of social distancing and masking, with vaccination helping to control the additional spread that would result from so much contact. The only problem? We’ve stalled out well below the coveted “herd immunity.” The new variant is much more virulent. Which means it’s still out there and still mutating.
The scientist in me finds this fascinating. Viruses that reproduce quickly also evolve quickly. Giving something like the coronavirus a habitat for rapid mutation, it will continue to change. We are effectively running an uncontrolled experiment. So far, the worst variant is merely more contagious if not particularly more deadly. Thankfully, it still responds to the vaccines.
What if the next variant is more deadly or, even worse, becomes resistant to the current vaccines? Even if we can modify those vaccines and give boosters, starting our efforts from scratch would mean more lockdowns, more school closures and more economic woe. It also means a lot more people will die from what is, at least for right now, a preventable disease.
I find myself wondering how bad does it have to get before everyone steps up? Is 600,000 American fatalities not enough? Is developing a new kind of vaccine in record time not a big enough miracle? Do we need another winter of at-home schooling? Are we waiting for some “gamma” variant that renders our current vaccines obsolete?
As horrible as this pandemic has been, compared to other issues we are facing — climate change, I’m looking at you — this is an apocalypse in beginner mode. If we can’t rise to this challenge given all of the tools at our disposal, what hope do we have?
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, please get vaccinated. We have all of the tools at our disposal to end this ongoing crisis. Every day that cases are growing, we are running the risk of some new mutation that will render the virus more deadly or more virulent. Scientists worked to bring about a new vaccine technology that can only be described as a miracle. Let’s not waste it.
It can get worse.