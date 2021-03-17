Spring is here, and my Facebook feed is teeming with pics of folks in southern Utah. This always makes me long for dark sites and deep-sky observing.
But do you know my favorite thing about astronomy? Everywhere on Earth is equally close to space. If you could drive straight up, you’d be out of our atmosphere in less time than it takes to drive to Moab. On any clear night, you have the entire universe right at your doorstep.
Yes, city lights can drown out the fainter objects, and it’s easy to get lost in all that emptiness. So, here’s a checklist of things you can do tonight to learn more about our sky.
n Go to the moon — It is the one object in the sky, day or night, that everyone can identify. If you like sunsets, hang around a bit and enjoy the full moon rising over the mountains. Watch throughout the month, and you begin to see how the Moon orbits Earth, reflecting the light from the sun. Wait until night when it is half-lit, and scan the line between the bright and dark sides of the Moon with a pair of binoculars. The shadows of the lunar features will amaze you.
n Hunt planets — If you see something very bright in a light-polluted city, chances are it’s a planet. You can check by looking for the “twinkling” caused by turbulence in the atmosphere. Since planets are close, they shine steadily, unlike the distant stars. Something that’s not twinkling that’s also very bright and white? That’s Venus, or, if slightly dimmer, Jupiter. The dimmest white one is Saturn. Something red? That’s Mars.
n Explore Jupiter’s moons — Point your binoculars at Jupiter, and you’ll notice up to four tiny dots in a line around it. Those moons were first observed by Galileo in 1609, and I guarantee even the cheapest set of binoculars gives a better view than what he saw. If you come back a few days later, you’ll see the moons have moved as they orbit Jupiter in just a few days.
n Go find yourself — One constellation you can see from nearly any location, even with lots of light, is Ursa Major or “The Big Dipper.” Follow the two stars on the edge of the “cup” of the dipper along to the next brightest star, and you are looking at Polaris, a.k.a. the North Star. Not only does this help orient you towards north, but the altitude of this star off the horizon is equal to your latitude on Earth. Try holding out your fist horizontally at arm’s length. You should be able to stack your fists, one on top of the other, about four times between the horizon and Polaris. Since your outstretched fist is about 10 degrees on the sky, that makes your latitude about 40 degrees. Not a bad estimate! You can do a Google search on how to make your own sextant if you want to be more precise.
n Build a constellation repertoire — Astronomy is like playing a musical instrument or learning to bake. You start by picking up some simple skills and building on them over time. I’m pretty sure you already know a few constellations, such as Orion the Hunter, but you can build up more over the course of a year. Make a goal of learning the constellation that rises over the mountains each month. You can download a free tool like Stellarium (stellarium.org) that will help you learn their shapes and names. Within a year, you’ll know the entire Zodiac, and I bet you’ll pick up a few more besides. Or you can just skip it and invent stories about the shapes your mind makes from the stars you see. After all, constellations are just stories we made up to entertain ourselves.
n Go to a party — There are a number of chances to attend a star party throughout the year. While COVID has put most of these on hold, look for them to start up again in late summer and fall. Check out the Ogden Astronomical Society, the Salt Lake Astronomical Society or the Ott Planetarium for upcoming events. These are outside, and astronomy is naturally socially distanced.
None of these requires expensive telescopes or extremely dark skies. However, Utah is lucky to have places like the North Fork International Dark Sky Park. Treat yourself this summer by paying a visit. Pan the sky with your binoculars and see what you find.