I’m about three quarters of the way through teaching my first completely virtual semester and, with the trajectory of COVID19 cases, it looks as if I’m going to be settling in for another.
Even so, I do have some things to be thankful for. If I have to live through a pandemic, I’m thankful it’s the year 2020 (instead of, say, 1918) so there are amazing tools I can use to keep up with my students. I also have a comfortable home and fast internet, so running multiple online sessions is not a problem.
Many of my friends and neighbors don’t have this luxury. Their jobs require them to be there in person, or, if they can work from home, they are schooling multiple students with limited access to educational resources. Given the number of students who attend my Zoom classes from their cars, either because they are taking a break from work, find it is the only place quiet enough at the house, or have other, even worse, situations, I know this is not an easy time for many.
It breaks my heart to have Weber State’s campus be so empty. We talk about going to school for job skills or training, but in my view, that’s the least important reason to get a formal education. Leaving the environment you are used to and sharing experiences with people you might not meet normally is probably the most important aspect of college, something we can only approximate with our online technology.
For some, going to campus is the only thing that affords them the time and space they need for learning. Otherwise, you’d think the invention of the internet would make higher education obsolete. After all, once you’ve learned how to read and perform basic mathematics, you can find web pages and YouTube videos on nearly every topic you can imagine.
And yet people clamor for classes.
Since making online videos is now part of my job, I’ve been taking a video-editing course at Weber State University. And while all of the content is available online via YouTube, the course gives me assignments designed to help step me through the skills I’m learning, and it gives me deadlines, which force me to complete the work in a timely fashion. I can also get feedback when I turn in the assignments because I know they are seen by an actual human being. But because the class is completely online and at my own pace, I do miss interacting with my fellow students.
I’m also taking a curated online course in graphic design. This course, offered on a platform called Udemy, has tens of thousands of participants. Other than the Facebook page of fellow students, there is no place to get feedback on my work from experts in the field. Still, the student-to-student interaction is great, and I feel a connection to a community of people I normally would not have met.
None of this replaces leaving my home and meeting with students or instructors face-to-face. When you are on Zoom, it’s so easy to find a reason to turn off the camera or mute the mic.
Whether as a student or a teacher, I’ve learned one important lesson: we need people to help us find our way in this sea of online information.
To help students and teachers of all ages, the Ott Planetarium has released both our Astro Otters (grades 5-8) and Astro Otters, Jr (grades K-4) in Video 360 on Vimeo at vimeo.com/ottplanetarium. These are short astronomy lessons that can be viewed via a computer, tablet or mobile device. Panning around gives you a sense of being in the planetarium. To help the teachers, they’ve also been closed-captioned and keyed to the new Utah Core Standards.
We normally couple these lessons in the planetarium with hands-on activities. If you are looking for that, we still have our DIY science videos from the summer, and more on the way at weber.edu/ottplanetarium.
But what I miss the most is seeing the looks on the kids’ faces when they learn something new and tap their friend on the shoulder, pointing at the dome, or when I see my students talking to one another in the hallway after a class, excited about something they’ve learned or setting up a time to work on homework together.
All of the information you can imagine may be at your fingertips, but you don’t really ever learn anything until you share it with someone else.