Critical race theory (CRT) is probably not the answer; it is too ill-defined and academic-sounding for most people. On the other hand, public comments of some political leaders seem to indicate they may not fully understand the question. When people say things like, “No matter your social class, ... you have the opportunity to achieve anything ... here in Utah, we will not teach our children that one race is inferior or superior to another,” and, emphatically, “We must not rewrite history,” these are among our most truly laudable ideals and goals.
But consider this: (1) dominant class status — superiority — has already been established for white Anglo-Saxon Americans, a fact that pervades consciously and subconsciously almost every aspect of American life and (2) dominant class status is the result of American history that has already been “rewritten” according to two myths: In the south, the “Myth of the Lost Cause” and, in the north, the “Myth of White Supremacy.”
“The Myth of the Lost Cause,” by Edward H. Bonekemper III (Simon & Schuster, 2015) is an excellent primer on how, beginning about 20 years after the Civil War, a dedicated movement worked systematically to write a false narrative of what happened. The incontrovertible evidence of its success is the existence of the approximately 1,700 monuments to the “heroes” of the Confederacy that still exist today. Remember, these were all traitors to the United States of America who were not just on the “wrong side of history,” but were on the “wrong side of humanity” for their undying devotion to the “righteous” subjugation of Blacks.
What we need is a factually accurate telling of American history — and full societal recognition that the myths underlying America’s race-based caste system are still alive and well and are preventing millions of people of color from fully realizing the American dream. Isabel Wilkerson’s, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” (Random House, 2020) thoroughly documents both the history and the current reality of the American caste system.
Wilkerson provides numerous examples, including one where the distinguished Black actor Forest Whitaker stopped into a New York deli for a sandwich and, not recognized by a young white employee, was badly mistreated. But perhaps her most profound example was the occasion when white rioters carrying Confederate flags demonstrated violently — resulting in a death — to “take our country back.” In other words, the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017, protesting the removal of some of those aforementioned Confederate monuments.
Because of how I was raised, I naively believed that Utah was immune from the race conflicts of the 1960s. But when my friend, Howard Williams, and I attended All-State Band together in Salt Lake City (he played trumpet, I played French horn) in 1960, I was rudely awakened. When we went to a bowling alley one evening to kill time, I will never forget being told, “You can bowl, but your friend can’t.” As I started to respond angrily, Howard, who is Black, touched my arm and said, “It’s OK, Don. Let’s just go.”
Years later, I learned that a friend from Cache Valley had the opportunity as a young girl to meet the famous Black contralto Marian Anderson when she came to perform for the USAC Lyceum Series in 1954. The reason for their meeting? Because Miss Anderson stayed with our friend’s piano teacher. Why? Because she could not get a room at the hotel in Logan because of the color of her skin.
Of course, you will say, “That was then.” But recently we saw with our own eyes another deadly attack sporting Confederate flags: the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” attack on the U.S. Capitol, which included verbal and physical attacks on Black police officers. And currently nationwide, there are approximately 400 bills (and already some laws) aimed at suppressing the votes — in some cases with “surgical precision” — of people of color.
Bringing this topic up to the present, race relations in America have been further complicated by the burgeoning Hispanic population. And ABC News has just reported that on Saturday, a group of white supremacist “Patriot Front” members, estimated at 150 to 200 people, marched for several blocks in Philadelphia wearing tan pants and black shirts with face coverings and carrying shields and flags. Police said they were chanting slogans such as “Reclaim America” and “The election was stolen.”
Wilkerson points out that unlike Germany (which has fully acknowledged the horrific results of its caste system), America does not fully admit and continues to struggle with the process. Some progress has been made. And CRT may not help. But there are millions of Americans who are not “there” yet!