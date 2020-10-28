A recent joint public service announcement and subsequent interviews with Chris Peterson and Spencer Cox, both running for governor of Utah, argued for civility during this upcoming election. In doing so, both essentially are appealing to the center of the electorate. However, party-affiliated fringes drive a lot of political conversation. Do we have the right tools to have a productive, let alone civil, conversation amongst ourselves?
The spot appeals to Utahns’ better natures. “Americans are yearning for some sense of normalcy,” Peterson said. They both believe disagreements about policy don’t warrant personal attacks.
Cox and Peterson want to lead by example. “I believe that our politicians are a reflection of us,” Cox said. Unfortunately, this puts the onus for civility back on us — the electorate. As many of the comments connected to the reporting on this announcement make clear, many of us have no interest in civility. The counter-civility arguments engage in creating false dichotomies between freedom and civility, name calling and finger pointing as to who started it.
Of course, looking for who started all this takes us back to 1800. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson leveled vicious personal attacks at one another. Political conflict has ranged between civil and vicious ever since. Author Joseph Cummins argues that “Probably the only clean election in American history was the first one, in 1789 [where] George Washington ran unopposed.”
The role of parties in perpetuating the vitriol has to be acknowledged as well. American political parties began forming even before the Constitution was finished. Washington himself warned of their “baneful effects.” For much of the public, parties seem to play the role of the local sports team. Party members wear team colors, mock the opposing team and raise their children as the next generation of fans.
Yet, just like members of sports teams, politicians often don’t see their opposition as starkly different than themselves. Americans sent to Washington to represent the public can find things they agree on, whether it is opera in the case of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia or, lately, bipartisan concern over the size and influence of technology companies.
The American public, additionally, when polled or placed into focus groups, generally shows up as remarkably similar when party affiliation is removed from the discussion. So, the electorate still runs fairly centrist, but there definitely has been a widening gap between parties with more extremist views taking center stage. The blame often lands on media technology.
Competing American newspapers have often exhibited political biases. Yet, Benjamin Franklin originally argued for the victory of truth when newspapers played fairly, and the 20th century saw the rise of professional journalism standards. Of course, complaining about press coverage (whether truthful or not) never disappeared. Franklin had his detractors as well.
The federal “fairness doctrine” rule of 1949 forced stations to air competing views, but increasing numbers of television channels changed the game and the rules were abandoned in the 1980s. Multiple channels moved the electorate from a mass market to a targeted market — only accelerated by social media — which meant that Americans were no longer necessarily hearing the same news. Some have argued for a return to the fairness doctrine, even for social media, but arguments from both the left and right have held that back.
Social media took away the editorial function that traditional media offered. Now, people could offer what some first amendment proponents championed as unfiltered news to one another. Technology enthusiasts extolled the inherent democratizing nature of the technology, holding up the Arab Spring as an example. But, the Arab Spring failed to usher in democratic reforms other than, with qualifications, Tunisia. Technology enthusiasts realized that social media offered the perfect platform for any kind of propaganda.
Despite claims, social media corporations are not political in terms of party affiliation. Their goal is to make money and they walk a fine line in any attempt (often clumsy) at editing content. What is monetarily advantageous are the rabbit holes. There, users often find themselves reading overt and outrageous lies which have proven many times more likely to generate dollars and clicks than boring old truths. Sorry, Dr. Franklin.
Now, the noise has created distrust in our systems of governance and any media that doesn’t confirm our biases. We need to objectively reexplore how we use all media. Both politicians and the media reflect us — and we should promote our better natures. I’m starting with a social media boycott and rereading Franklin’s “The Art of Virtue.” Only a start.