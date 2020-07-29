This spring, my daughter wanted to reread the entire “Harry Potter” series followed by watching the entire movie series. Turns out, she wasn’t alone. Across the world, many people did the same thing — or other things that proved comfortable and familiar during an unusual time. A good time for the Disney+ service to begin, don’t you think? Nostalgia can play a powerful role in our emotional state, and technology serves as a vehicle (and a reason) for that nostalgic need.
In 2019, almost $500 million worth of a 75-year-old technology, long play vinyl records (LPs), were sold. Back in 2006, people purchased a fraction of that number, around $22 million worth. While music downloads and subscriptions represent more than 90% of purchased music today, records, at 4% ($224 million), are approaching CD sales ($248 million). CDs originally surpassed record sales back in 1988.
Video gaming from the ’70s and ’80s has been repackaged and sold for those who want to relive the excitement of Galaga, Defender, Ms. Pac-Man and other games. Atari released the VCS gaming console in 2020 that looks like it’s 1982. Videos on YouTube offered Gen-Xers access to the commercials they were bombarded with as kids during Saturday morning cartoons. Fujifilm sold millions of film cameras in 2019. By 2020, sales of Polaroid Instant Cameras had been on the rise for a number of years. Introduced through a Kickstarter campaign in 2016, the RokBlok, a small wooden block that rides atop a record to play it through a Bluetooth connection, touches all the nostalgia points, while simultaneously utilizing modern technology.
Nostalgia works as a salve during times of crisis. Technology has made access to those nostalgic things readily available. Humans have been reliving the past since the invention of storytelling, but the invention of writing in 3000 B.C., the printing press in the 15th century, and the recording of imagery and audio in the 19th century has changed our individual relationships with the past. The rise of the computer has only accelerated those relationships. The internet makes readily available almost any show, movie, song or image from any time period.
Technology we use becomes itself part of nostalgia and helps create identity. It isn’t hard to find articles such as “Twenty Technologies that Millennials Don’t Understand,” or the Gen-Z inverse of that.
As technology changes, the technology that triggers nostalgia changes as well. Cars once held a much larger place in the American psyche. Americans tinkering and modifying vehicles still occurs in 2020. But people who meet and show off or race vehicles have trended increasingly older and smaller in their memberships. The computer and smartphone, and their socially oriented applications, had a role in changing that. You don’t need a car to find people. The internet and computer games can expand your world. Applications like Uber and Zipcar make transportation without ownership possible. In 2019, only half of the 16- to 19-year-olds in the United States had their driver’s licenses, off the peak of 72% in 1983.
Future technology promises to make the past even more readily accessible. Technology that can turn 2D images into 3D holograms has become cheaper over time, and so has the immersive potential of virtual reality. Research has shown both can trigger memories. In addition, research into neural firing patterns has allowed for the creation of rudimentary memory storage direct from the brain’s activity.
Interestingly, technological change itself, and its impact on society, has been a pressure that has created the need for nostalgia for many — and not only for older people. Younger people have actually helped with rediscovering earlier technologies. For example, brought up on the multifunctional smartphone, many have longed for single-use products — cameras, clocks, LPs, watches — that feel solid in their hands and are not connected to the internet. Stories of Silicon Valley inventors raising their own young children free of the addictive qualities of the technology they themselves invented only gives further pause.
Psychological studies have shown that nostalgia benefits humans but only in moderation. Rumination and attachment to an irretrievable and false past (our memories wear rose-colored glasses!) potentially makes us less capable of dealing with present difficulties and imaging an inevitably different future with a place for us in it. Yet, remembering a different time also allows us to remember that how we live our lives is not inevitable. We have some say.
By the way, the RokBlok didn’t work very well. I’ll keep using my old turntable.