A stack of books on my desk where I’ve worked at home for a year and a half holds my laptop camera at just the right level to create an eye-to-eye view for Zoom meetings. It also reflects some of my reading of 2020. While most people are ready to put 2020 far behind them, these books are, for me, a constant reminder of the year, and perhaps for good reason.
The bottom-most book, “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, tells a fictional tale of Count Alexander Rostov, put under house arrest in the fanciest hotel in Moscow during the Bolshevik revolution of 1917 for not renouncing his aristocratic ways. The Count, a charming conversationalist with an obvious love of his country, chooses to make the most of his internment. As the decades pass, he befriends society’s high and low, ultimately working at the very hotel of his internment. He brings a flair and demand for excellence to everything and everyone around, elevating all.
The parallel of the Count making the most of his isolation and the millions of American’s doing the same, whatever their circumstances in 2020, shouldn’t be lost on anyone: a good lesson for any year.
Bryan Burrough in “Dragonfly,” the second book from the top of the stack, describes far less comfortable environs than a Russian luxury hotel. It explores the American experience with the Russian space station MIR in the late 1990s. The project became training for the joint U.S./Russian International Space Station (ISS), which still circles the earth today, a compromise and collaborative vision, rather than NASA launching a solely American station.
The disdain held for the MIR missions by both NASA astronauts and administrators becomes obvious, as does director George Abbey’s seemingly capricious hold over who flies missions. Most alarmingly, the problems on the station itself were plentiful: a collision with a supply ship, a fire, dangerous spacewalks for repair, air leaking into space, toxic chemicals flooding the station, miscommunication and everything magnified by tempestuous crew relations. It makes an exciting, although less charming, story compared to that of our Count above. Yet, here too, the creativity and perseverance of men and women ultimately carried the day.
An even larger problem presents itself in “Flu” by Gina Kolata, the top-most book on my pile. Kolata describes the 1918 pandemic and the search for its origins. Called the Spanish Flu because it became obvious with an outbreak in Spain, Kolata shows how it likely predated that outbreak, perhaps in Kansas, but perhaps even 20 years earlier. Disease prevention organizations no longer use country names for disease for this very reason. Origins are difficult to discern, especially for something that happened 100 years ago.
Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1918 flu mostly left the elderly, or those older than 40, alone, which is unusual. Historical investigators speculate a flu in 1890 may have been similar and created some immunity for those who survived. Also, unlike COVID-19, the death rate of 50 million worldwide far exceeds COVID’s current 4 million.
Much has changed in 100 years in epidemiology and technology, and we benefited as we have combated COVID-19. Drugs, ventilators and urgent care have prevented many deaths for those in ICUs. The evolving nature of work, which has allowed millions of people to utilize the internet to do their jobs, has slowed the spread. The amazing speed at which companies have created vaccines that show 90-plus percent effectiveness has slowed the disease considerably, especially where vaccine uptake is high.
While currently dismissed and reviled by many, government and corporate mandates (like mask mandates) and volunteer adherence to preventive practices played a large role in slowing both diseases. Some resisted a century ago. An Anti-Mask League formed in San Francisco in 1919 when the city tried to implement masks for a second time during the pandemic’s resurgence. Most historians note that resistance to masks in 1918 wasn’t widespread, however. Nor did it lead to universal mask wearing, which some currently fear, after the flu disappeared.
While some people today suspect a Chinese lab for creating the virus, Americans of 1918 suspected their World War I enemy, Germany. Rumors that German drug company Bayer had inserted plague germs into aspirin spread.
Most interestingly, post-plague, people didn’t talk or write about it. The roaring ’20s arrived, and people worked hard to forget the trauma. Understanding history, our place in it, and our ability to collaborate and persevere shouldn’t be forgotten, however. Those things inform the current, and the inevitable next, crisis. People can solve wicked problems when they work together.