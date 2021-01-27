Recently, a friend told me of receiving a pink pamphlet that apparently had been stuffed into the mailbox. The pamphlet said simply, “Trust God, Not Science.” My friend, incredulous, noted specifically the less-than-one year turnaround on creating a vaccine for COVID-19 and suggested I should write my next monthly column, this one, on the power of modern science and technology.
As anyone who has been around me knows, I’m not shy about expressing my scientific and technological optimism. I also understand that progress never avoids repercussions and attracts resistance for many reasons. But, some resistance makes more sense to me than others.
A colleague and I often do a thought experiment in our classes. We ask, “How many of you wouldn’t be alive today except for modern medical practices and technology?” The number is always considerable, and as discussion continues and people reflect, the number continually grows. Expanding the question to include, “How many of you would live in constant pain or be impaired without modern medicine?” and few students are left with their hands down.
In the case of the vaccines for COVID, newer sophisticated RNA techniques in the lab have allowed accelerated development. Ten years ago, it might have taken us 10 years to develop the vaccine.
For vaccines, there’s always been resistance. In the 18th century, even before Edward Jenner’s 1796 cowpox vaccine approach, an inoculation, which used live cultures of the smallpox virus given to a healthy person, actually did statistically save lives. Benjamin Franklin published the results of studies in his newspapers.
Ironically, one of Franklin’s own sons died of smallpox. In an admonishment to parents everywhere, Franklin later wrote one of his biggest regrets was that he didn’t inoculate his son. He reasoned, at the time, the boy was too sickly to survive the inoculation and gambled that the boy wouldn’t catch the disease. Half a century later, he looked at the numbers anew while writing in his autobiography and realized his odds would have been better with inoculation.
Modern inoculation or vaccination, through using dead or weakened viruses or their proteins to get the body to build up resistance to the disease, also has its opponents, despite the cure being far safer than techniques available to Franklin. And far less nasty as well. One 18th century inoculation technique included running a needle and thread through a disease pustule and then running that through the skin of a patient’s forearm. In both Britain and the United States, by the late 1900s,“conscientious objector” laws were established as hundreds of thousands marched against laws requiring vaccinations.
Vaccine effectiveness comes about through widespread use. No vaccine is 100% effective. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines promise around 95% effectiveness. That’s actually better than the one for chickenpox at 92% and mumps at 88%, but less than 97% for measles and rubella. In order to eliminate a disease, a certain percentage of the population needs to take the vaccine both to accommodate the effectiveness rate and the number of people who can’t take the vaccine for health reasons. At last count, the percentage of the population needing to take the COVID vaccine was estimated between 70%-80%, although that calculation predates the newer variants of the disease.
Nor is any vaccine totally safe, although the likelihood of problems is far less than the likelihood of catching the disease, especially if not enough people take the vaccine. While they may or may not admit it, people resisting vaccines, while also not contracting the targeted disease, have depended on all the people who have not resisted the vaccine to remain disease free.
Let’s look at the numbers. According to the CDC, in the United States, 4 million Moderna vaccines injected have created zero deaths. Meanwhile, approximately, 400,000 of 25 million people contracting the disease have died. That’s 1 in 63 people dying. Zero deaths in 4 million versus 1 death in every 63. The comparison couldn’t be starker.
Vaccination is not just a means of protecting oneself. It is a means of protecting those around you: your family, friends and fellow citizens. But, even if looked at selfishly, the math is overwhelmingly clear: Vaccines make sense. It is a lesson Franklin learned too late. But, perhaps Franklin’s lesson for those who opposed his lightning rods will serve us well. Some at the time said lightning rods protecting houses robbed God of his finger of judgement. Franklin always wondered, why lightning particularly? Would those same critics also refuse to wear a coat when it was cold?