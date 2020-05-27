Every spring for the last nine years, I’ve emceed the graduation ceremony for my College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology at Weber State University. We postponed the convocation this year, and I didn’t get the chance to talk to the graduates and their families, asking them who worked 20-plus hours a week, raised a family, etc., and still managed to get their degrees.
Since I didn’t get a chance to speak to graduates this year, I am sending a graduation speech to our students, my daughter and everyone graduating this year.
Dear graduates:
Congratulations! We are so proud. You managed to get through all those years of schooling despite everything that life threw at you. Just to make things more interesting, the coronavirus crisis got thrown at you right before the finish line.
At the risk of sounding corny (I am a dad after all), your journey has a metaphorical parallel in the 19th-century attempt to measure the Himalayas and a mountain called Peak XV — later known as Mount Everest. Just like you, those explorers had to persevere in the face of multiple adversities.
The world’s tallest mountain’s height has been known since the middle of the 19th century. How did they figure it out? Explorers didn’t have accurate altimeters or, obviously, GPS. Obtaining this seemingly basic piece of geographic information took more than 50 years of exploration beginning in 1802, uncounted hours, overcoming malaria and altitude sickness, and a lot of trigonometry.
Sir George Everest, Andrew Waugh, Radhanath Sikdar and other surveyors used a method called triangulation. To calculate the mountain’s actual height above sea level, the observers themselves had to know their own elevation above sea level, so they started at the sea and from multiple locations along the shore in India. Then they slowly worked their way toward the mountains, taking multiple sights, sometimes taking sights mere yards apart.
Just like each of those surveyors, you have had to surmount mountains, and it likely often seemed slow and laborious just to get to the next mountain along the path to your destination.
Atmospheric refraction, or the bending of light over long distances as it passes through different densities of air, also dogged the surveyors. Refraction causes a mirage-like effect, which can make objects appear taller or shorter than reality.
You also have had to deal with mountains that appeared bigger and smaller than they really were in retrospect. In your case, you may have had to reach deep to overcome what looked like a mountain of a topic. If you worked hard, hopefully, that mountain became small and manageable.
Refraction worsens over longer distances — a problem because Nepal closed the route for the surveyors, and they couldn’t approach the mountain closely. They made the majority of their final observations from more than 100 miles away.
And yet, in 1856, the surveyors came up with a remarkably accurate measurement of 29,002 feet. When Nepal finally granted permission, and an Indian team made close measurements in 1955, they officially added only 27 feet.
You’ve managed all sorts of unexpected obstacles to arrive at this point as well — just as the surveyors did. They toiled away, approaching the mountain, only to be told they couldn’t get within 100 miles of the target. Yet, they still got an accurate measurement.
When life threw you graduates of 2020 an obstacle by shutting the schools down, you creatively worked with teachers, often as frustrated as you were, and found solutions to complete your classes.
Today, accurately measuring altitude is a lot easier thanks to satellites and GPS, but a major wrinkle remains: Mountains do not stay constant. The Himalayas were formed by the ongoing collision of the Indian Plate with the Eurasian Plate, and the range remains very seismically active. A movement at a fault can change elevation by as much as 25 feet.
You graduates will have to deal with ever-changing mountains going forward. You will always have to stay nimble and continue learning in a world that constantly changes and throws obstacles in your path. You’ve not learned everything you need to know. You have learned how to learn and gained the confidence to do it.
Congratulations for getting to the top of this mountain. We look forward to hearing about your further explorations and amazing accomplishments.