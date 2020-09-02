Going back to school after summer break can be a difficult transition during non-pandemic years. This back-to-school season, however, is unlike any we have ever faced.
Due to COVID-19, we are beginning the school year either partially or completely online. This is especially difficult because at any given moment, based on case counts and many other factors out of our control, the current plans could change.
Being intentional about how we help our children during this back-to-school period can promote resilience and result in lower levels of anxiety and stress.
Emotionally
Establishing and maintaining an at-home school routine is the first step in building a strong emotional base for your children. Traditional school is extremely structured, with the detailed schedule often posted on the board. Your child likely anticipates art or PE days and knows that Math goes only from 10-10:45 a.m.
A posted daily schedule, along with a calendar differentiating the brick-and-mortar school days from remote learning days, are great ways to establish a sense of regularity for your child. Designating space for school-related tasks and having all school supplies (including devices and chargers) gathered into one place will also create an at-home structure that can help lower anxiety by decreasing the cognitive load on your student.
During the next few days and weeks, actively practice and teach appropriate coping skills. At a time when your child is calm, take time to practice deep breathing, slowly counting to 10 and taking a break. Then, as your child becomes worried and you prompt them to use the coping skill, they are more likely to try it out.
Socially
Social distancing can result in feelings of social isolation, which may lead to anxiety and depression. Additionally, some districts’ alternating school schedules will result in good friends being separated on different tracks. This could be discouraging or stressful for your child. Get creative in facilitating ways for your child to connect with friends outside of school, as appropriate.
Virtual connections could include playdates through video calls, voice messages, email, text messages, or messages via a social media platform. In-person connections could include porch playdates where you go visit a friend and one child stays on the lawn or outside the house on the porch. Joint socially-distant activities are likely to be especially enriching, such as riding bikes, raking leaf piles and jumping in them, drawing with sidewalk chalk, kicking a soccer ball around, or walking the dog together in a park.
PhysicallyPractice good sleep hygiene for your child by establishing and maintaining a regular bedtime (even on the weekends), avoiding caffeine during the afternoon and evening, turning off all screens at least an hour before bed, and following a consistent bedtime routine. It’s a lot of work to stay vigilant with sleep routines, but this is one of the most important things we can do.
Eat breakfast. When we are hungry, it’s typical to be irritable, even hangry. Additionally, remember that anxiety in children is sometimes manifested as anger and general crankiness. So don’t skip breakfast! Your child will function better and be better able to remain calm and logical after fueling their body and brain with a nutritious, low-sugar meal.
Don’t forget to incorporate exercise, too. Your child is likely more sedentary at home during distance learning than they would be if they were attending brick-and-mortar school all day. To account for this, build in breaks or incentives into your schedule where they are expected to move their body vigorously. Jumping on a trampoline, running around outside with the dog, following along with a kids’ exercise video online, or timing how fast they can run up and down the stairs in the apartment complex are just a few ways to help kids get their blood moving.
While applying these emotional, social and physical strategies won’t make the uncertainty of the pandemic disappear, they can provide our children with additional tools to successfully navigate the 2020-21 school year. And, with any luck, the skills we teach them now on how to navigate stressful situations will benefit them long after this back-to-school season — potentially even for the rest of their lives. Maybe there is some good that can come from COVID-19, after all.