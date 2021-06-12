“We’re all in the same storm, but we’re not all in the same boat.”
I have heard this quote a lot over the previous year thanks to COVID. This quote is true. We have all been challenged by the storm in one way or another. There are a lot of people who had to make sacrifices, but some more than others. Some of us had a nice comfortable house boat while others had sail boats with tears in the sails or worse. I wish I would have seen more people throwing out their life preservers to those struggling, but unfortunately there was a lot of hoarding life jackets.
“Essential workers” also became a common phrase to hear. Working from home has become the new normal for those who were not deemed “essential.” There are a lot of essential workers who have been thanked, but there is also a large group of essential workers that are dear to my heart who have not been thanked properly: grocery store employees.
This career has provided for my family my whole life. Grocery workers are always making sacrifices, not just during a pandemic. My dad has worked crazy hours with no holidays off (except Christmas), no weekend breaks, early mornings and late nights my whole life. Constant calls with problems that he has to solve (system failures, late truck loads, shoplifting, angry customers and many more). Crazy hours and weird problems became a daily occurrence during COVID.
Grocery workers did not get the option of staying at home. They didn’t get the option of shorter hours. In fact, they worked longer hours and harder than ever. With the supply shortages and panic shoppers, stores were busier than ever. Trying to keep products on the shelves, trying to keep things calm and fair, breaking up fights over toilet paper, checking out hordes of customers, trying to follow the new health codes when most customers made it difficult to do so, listening to customers yell because the store was out of a certain brand or product (even though there isn’t anything they can do about it) and so much more! You can’t imagine the things some grocery workers went through.
This is my thanks to you. Thank you for doing your best to make sure our communities had the food we needed. Thank you for staying up late and waking up early to accommodate truck drivers and customers. Thank you for adding in new protocols because of the health code. Thank you for keeping things fair by limiting amounts even when customers fought back. Thank you for keeping prices as reasonable as possible when costs went sky high. Thank you for being there and taking the risks you did with the virus before we knew very much about it. When everyone else got to work from home, thank you for showing up. When medical and emergency personnel got all the thanks and praise, thank you for not giving up. Thank you for pushing along and doing your part and more.
Back to the quote “we’re all in the same storm, but we’re not all in the same boat.” Thank you for keeping your boat afloat when you were taking on water, with no oars, in shark-infested waters, with others trying to pull you down and stealing your life jackets. You deserve so much more than thanks, but I hope this is a start. Thank you.