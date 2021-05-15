It’s time to talk about the federal minimum wage. Legislation was almost passed in the latest economic stimulus bill which would have successively increased the minimum wage each year until it reached $15 in 2025. Although the provision didn’t make it past the Senate, it brought overdue attention to the federal minimum wage issue.
The average time between minimum wage increases in the U.S. is less than three years. How long ago was the last increase? Twelve years. The longer we wait, the more the value of the wage decreases because of inflation. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows the value of the current federal minimum has gone down almost $2 since it was implemented. Now, $2 may not seem like much, but it adds up, especially considering the value of every dollar just keeps going down.
But don’t worry, the situation gets worse. The current wage isn’t even enough to live on. “For a single adult without kids, the current hourly minimum wage falls short of a living wage in every state” notes Greg Iacurci of CNBC. This is according to cost-of-living data compiled by researchers at MIT. According to the data, regardless of how much, or how often, states have increased their minimum wage since the federal increase in 2009, there is still no state in the U.S. in which someone working a full-time job can live on the minimum wage.
The solution is simple: increase the minimum wage. Yep, it’s that easy. Still not convinced? Well, let’s look at some math for a $15 dollar minimum, which has been a common target for those who want to increase the federal minimum. The Economic Policy Institute highlighted the impact of a $15 minimum wage in their fact sheet “Why the U.S Needs a $15 Minimum Wage.” They calculate that raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 would increase the wages of “32 million workers — 21% of the U.S. workforce.”
But wait, there’s more! Increasing minimum wage has also been shown to significantly shrink racial pay gaps, according to a working paper by Jesse Wursten and Michel Reich, in their research at Berkeley. Further, according to research by economics professors John W. Loprestic and Kevin J. Mumford, large increases in the minimum wage result in spillover wage growth for median wage workers. But what about all the job loss from increasing the minimum, especially to $15? Economics professor and researcher Arindrajit Dube calculates job losses at less than 500,000 — or less than half of 1% of the workforce.
Let’s not continue this record wait to increase wages. The federal minimum has lost its value and isn’t livable; an increase could grow wages for tens of millions and significantly reduce racial pay gaps, and the costs pale in light of the gains. Increasing the minimum wage has the potential to change the lives of most Americans for the better.