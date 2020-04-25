On Saturday, April 18, after a month of social distancing measures, over 100 protesters gathered in Austin in a “You Can’t Close America” rally in dissent to “an overreach of governmental power.” Similar protests were held in several cities across the U.S. Small government and checks and balances are dear to the American psyche, where we value individualism and self-determination. In our culture, we elevate free-thinking and ingenuity, driving innovation. The individual pursuit of wealth results in a thriving economy and a competitive market.
However, we seem to think that liberty comes without attachments, while every right we exercise comes at the expense of the right to do otherwise. Freedom is a balancing act where we weigh the value of each right to determine which we will protect. The Declaration of Independence declares: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Although this document is not legally binding, it lists the rights that our founders expected government to protect. I find it compelling that there is an order to these rights, and “life” comes before “liberty.” So far in our national battle against the coronavirus, in less than two months, over 41,000 Americans have died, despite social distancing orders. By comparison, for the six months of the 2019-2020 flu season, the CDC estimates there were 24,000-64,000 deaths.
Criticism of stay-at-home ordinances are rampant, such as an April article in the Daily Wire claiming we have become a “police state,” citing an example of a lone paddleborder fined for recreating at a closed beach. New Zealand, which has a total of 1,104 cases and 12 deaths, shut down ALL its beaches AND its borders when only six cases were diagnosed. While this is an island nation with a relatively small population, the evidence for decisive action in the face of a global pandemic is clear.
In the U.S., freedom has come at a heavy price. Just the state of New York alone has suffered more from COVID-19 than any other nation in the world, with 136,806 cases and 10,344 deaths. The shortcomings in our response to this deadly disease are especially evident when we consider that China, where the coronavirus began, reports 84,237 cases and 4,642 deaths. This may have a lot to do with the cultural differences between the U.S. and China, and the emphasis we put on different values.
The willingness to put aside personal concerns and focus on the good of the whole is a characteristic of collectivism, which emphasizes the interdependence of people as essential to individual identity. Collectivism is a cultural aspect of Asia, and many other countries around the world. Collectivism is not entirely absent from American culture. It is evident in the utopian communities that sprang up around the country in the mid-19th century, and the sense of group identity and belonging we currently express when we rally around a common cause or gather in collective worship.
On Easter this year, when a handful of U.S. church congregations flouted social distancing orders and asserted their right to worship, I drove to my parents’ house with my three young children. I had bathed them and cleaned their hands repeatedly, dressing my baby in a freshly washed bunny costume for flare. We had a bag of Easter eggs we’d filled with candy several days before after a bath and heavy sanitation. Some may consider these rituals overkill since no member of my family has tested positive for COVID-19, but my husband’s job has been designated essential, and I feel they are precautions worth taking. After another dose of sanitizer, we planned to drop the eggs on my parents’ porch and spray them with disinfectant.
My father is in his mid-60s, has an auto-immune disorder, has asthma, is prone to respiratory disease, and has survived cancer twice. He is a successful lawyer. My mother, who has genetic high blood pressure, substitute teaches special education classes. I have a vested interest in keeping them alive; I believe the economy and the school system also have a vested interest in keeping them alive.
I stopped for gas on the way at a deserted gas station. Before I was done, a stranger parked at the other side of pump although every other stall was still open. I’m sure he gathered my annoyance by how quickly I jumped in the car. I’m usually gregarious, but this is not a time when I welcome being breathed on by strangers. Perhaps it was habit; maybe he had something to prove. By expressing his right to defy government authority and social distancing orders, he was invading my space.
It may be at least another month in Utah of flattening the curve before we are able to return to business-as-usual or at least a new, post-first-wave-corona normal. We may yet have to sacrifice once more in a second wave of the disease. The hit to the economy has been hard to swallow but would have come inevitably through the alternative of mass death, hospitalization, and illness. Virtue is knowing when to apply values: when to fight for liberty and when to sacrifice for the collective good. We should view mask-wearing, sanitizing and staying at home a sign of what people in Asia have long understood: These are acts of solidarity. By complying with government safekeeping orders, we are not losing our freedom or our identity as Americans. We are expressing our altruistic desires to protect strangers and not to impinge upon the rights of others.