This year, 2020, has truly been a rather terrifying roller-coaster ride so far, not just for me but for my family, friends, neighbors, community and, indeed, the entire world. My young grandchildren are now growing up with memories of masked faces and eyes filled with fear and frustration.
My young granddaughter Josephine, age 9, and grandson Axel, age 5, one day told me with wide eyes about the illness out there. They wanted me to know, and somehow I found comforting words for them as I internally confronted my own fears.
“Is that what Grandpa died of?” asked Axel, a cute little redhead.
My answer was no. Grandpa, my dear husband Rick, died at the age of 60 on August 22, 2019, after two years of unexplained illness that caused repeated bouts of fluid around his heart and lungs. He spent the last six weeks of his life in a hospital bed, unable to move any part of his body but his lower arms. He had more complications than I will describe here, but he suffered greatly and fought bravely to live. He was diagnosed at the University of Utah Hospital with Stills disease, a rare form of arthritis that tends to attack the heart and lungs.
Though I had told them this before, I gently explained again. His loss was a heartbreaking blow to our family. Rick and I were married for 33 years and have a blended family of eight children and now 20 grandchildren. His friends and co-workers at Kimberly Clark mourned him greatly, as did the members of our LDS ward.
Now, more than a year has passed and my family has carried on. We celebrated as a family in 2019 even though it was difficult as through tears we remembered Rick. He was Christmas for us, he thought he was Santa Claus and shopped for hours for the perfect gift for each grandchild. He donated goods, cash and multiple turkeys to charities. In the end, that big heart of his failed him, but he never failed us. He liked to shop for the holiday food and no matter what I purchased in preparation, he would go and buy more.
His death would be unbearable if weren’t for the faith that our family holds dear. We will see him again and we have had many little miracles that have assured us he is near.
As we struggled to deal with our own tragedy, the year rolled to 2020 and tragedy struck again, not only for us but for the world. Coronavirus came, sweeping a path of fear, grief and, for some, death and leaving us in solitude. In addition, there were earthquakes, high winds, tsunamis and other natural disasters as well as violence in the streets and politicians who pointed fingers and bickered like spoiled children.
There is a hymn I so enjoy, “Where Can I Turn for Peace?” It asks, “Where is my solace?” In a world that feels upside down and frightening, in a world where we now have to fear something as simple as a handshake or a hug, where do we turn for peace? For me, for my family, it is simply turning to Jesus Christ, our Savior, our Redeemer, our advocate and our friend.
My thoughts have turned to a story by much loved Dr. Seuss: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” It is a simple but profound story of the Grinch, who jealous and angry steals Christmas from the Whos down in Whoville. “Why, that Grinch even took their last can of Who-hash!”
This Christmastime, coranavirus is surely our Grinch making us fearful of contact with family and friends and wondering how we can celebrate in such a grim year. My prayers wing heavenward for all I love and for those ill and dying in a lonely circumstance.
In the end, the Whos celebrate Christmas without presents, trees or even roast beast. The Grinch is shocked as their voices join in Christmas joy. In the story, the Whos join hands; we cannot do that, but our joyful celebration can still be heard and felt.
When the Grinch heard their joyous celebration, his small heart grew three sizes that day and he joined in their celebration, returning all he had taken. Perhaps in future years, we will think back on 2020 and coronavirus will be only a dark memory and all the joyful ways we celebrate will be restored.
My daughter and son-in-law are nurses fighting on the front line of this battle. My son has spent years in Afghanistan, but this year he is home. My gratitude goes out to those who fight for freedom and fight this sweeping virus. Thank you to each essential worker, to the doctors, nurses, teachers and more who put their own life on the line to serve others.
I have experienced many kindnesses and blessings in this year of 2020. One day, I heard someone at my door. It was my neighbors bearing boxes of fresh produce. Beautiful fruits and vegetables were offered to me. My neighbors don’t attend the same church I do, but they had enjoyed a bounty from theirs and came to share with me. Other neighbors have shoveled my driveway and brought up my trash cans.
A kind family from my ward crawled on hands and knees to help me with my sprinkling system this summer, and my children, their spouses and my grandchildren have went the extra mile in helping. My grandsons have helped me keep up my yard and never complain, even while assembling a hutch for my bunny, Horace the Mann. My granddaughter is on Bonneville High’s swim team; she was so excited to participate. Then, after only one meet, the activity was postponed for now, and like so many other young people deprived of activities, she struggled with frustration and disappointment. By the next day, she rallied working hard on other goals. Our youth have so much strength!
In the midst of chaos in this world, our sweet little granddaughter Ricki Rose was born in April 2020, giving us hope for a brighter future.
Somehow, we will celebrate Christmas this year whatever the circumstance, and I personally will give thanks for a difficult year that has been sweetened by the kindness and courage of others.