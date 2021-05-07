John and Oliva Smith just had a baby in the hospital. “It is a boy!” the doctor says ecstatically. John and Olivia gasp; they are having a boy? How exciting! John and Oliva are excited about all the boyish activities they can indulge their child in. While they daydream about all the fun hobbies their son may or may not try, a nurse enters the room and hands a form to the new dad, John. Glancing over the document, John sees a small box asking if they would like to circumcise their newborn. “Why not?” he thinks aloud. “After all, I am circumcised. I would like the boy to look like me.”
This is often the case for many circumcisions in the United States. The choice to circumcise newborns comes not from medical advantage but rather from social concerns: making the child look like Dad or the assumption that women prefer a circumcised man. The question must be asked, is parental preference adequate justification to perform a surgical procedure on a baby? Although it is commonly perceived as a small snip of the skin, male circumcision is a surgery that removes up to half of the tissue from the male genitalia. A parent who chooses to botox their infant to meet beauty standards would be scrutinized.
It should be evident that not all medical decisions should be based on parents’ preference — including circumcision. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that while there may be “potential medical benefits of newborn male circumcision ... these data are not sufficient to recommend routine neonatal circumcision [emphasis added].” Since there are no proven medical benefits to circumcision, the majority of parents choose to circumcise and subject their baby boys to a painful, irreversible and unnecessary surgery solely for cosmetic purposes.
There is also a glaring inconsistency in the way we view male and female circumcision in America. According to Human Rights Watch “[female circumcision] serves no medical purpose, is irreversible, inflicts severe pain on young girls and can be life-threatening.” In the United States, we don’t subject baby girls to neonatal circumcision, rather it is viewed as a cruel, archaic practice and a violation of women’s rights. While one may argue that there are cultural and social reasons in parts of the world that support female circumcision, as a practice it is widely condemned by all major human rights organizations. Social and cultural concerns are no excuse to circumcise a female — or a male.
A dissenting view comes from the New York Times author Susan Keatley, who argues that the decision to circumcise baby boys should indeed be based on cultural and social factors given the relatively low risk of complications due to the fact that the procedure is done in a sterile environment usually by a pediatrician. The high complication rate worldwide for female circumcision would be substantially lower if the procedure were performed in a similar environment to male circumcision. However, if it could be done in a clinical setting so that the risk of complications were lower, would we then circumcise baby girls in America? Certainly not. The cutting of healthy tissue for nonmedical reasons is a violation of a woman’s right to physical integrity regardless of the complication rate, and the same rationale needs to be applied to male circumcision.
The parallels between male and female circumcision are evident. The procedures are done not from a medical standpoint, but rather for cultural and social reasons. In our world of fighting for equality, men reserve the right to be unaltered for nonmedical reasons. If circumcision must be done, wait until your child is old enough to consent to the procedure.