“We can have democracy in this country, or we can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.” — Louis D. Brandeis
Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Laureate economist, states in “The Price of Inequality” (2013), “We have seen how America’s current inequality, and that of many other countries, did not arise spontaneously from abstract market forces but was shaped and enhanced by politics. Politics is the battleground for fights over how to divide (the) nation’s economic pie.” It appears that this battle is still going on. Political divisions in the nation and political parties have made the formulation of policies to combat income inequality more contentious.
The Trump administration failed to address the problems of inequality, and it aggravated the divisions in the country, the political parties and even within the GOP. The Jan. 6 attack on the capital by Trump supporters was an attack on our democratic institutions and a signal to the GOP in Congress to block policies proposed by the Biden administration. However, President Biden finally succeeded in getting the American Rescue Plan Act enacted into law on March 11. The act economically assists working class and middle class Americans who face economic hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, many Republicans in the House and all in the Senate refused to support its passage, even though Americans overwhelmingly supported the contents of the enacted act.
Lately, we find that divisive politics in Congress constrains many policies benefiting most working and middle class Americans; cases in point are congressional Republicans’ refusal to support the Affordable Care Act of 2010 during Obama’s presidency and President Biden’s Rescue Act of 2021. Congressional Republicans are using the same playbook of non-support in the Biden administration as they used during the Obama administration. The worrisome part is, as professors Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson cogently state in “Winner-Take-All Politics” (2010), greater economic inequality would result in more political inequality, thus threatening democracy.
Christopher Ingraham reports in the Washington Post (Feb. 11, 2020) that a recent UN report finds that unequal societies grow slowly and are not conducive to sustainable growth. Income inequality destabilizes the growth process and markets and hence undermines democracy. We can see the current destabilizing political developments during the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and contentious economic policy debates. There is a constant battle between elites and those at the lower end of the income distribution to gain a larger share of the economic pie. However, the influence of lobbyists supported by large amounts of money and campaign contributions always results in policies that distort the income distribution and aggravate income inequality.
The Biden administration recognizes this problem of income and wealth inequality in the country. The president is making efforts by proposing bills to Congress to rectify the income distribution problem. However, he is facing constant roadblocks by unified Republicans in Congress. It seems that they are not particularly concerned by the voting majority’s views on economic policies. They are threatened by organized conservative elites who back their views with dollars, conservative media, and organized vocal and violent opposition by extremists. Rather than proposing meaningful policies to ameliorate income inequality, they distract working and middle class Americans by emphasizing peripheral issues, such as abortion, Second Amendment, immigration and religion as well as labeling some Democrats as communist and socialists.
The study by professors Martin Giles and Benjamin Page in “Perspectives on Politics” (Sept. 18, 2014) finds that, “In the United States, ... the majority does not rule — at least in the causal sense of actually determining policy outcomes. When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites or with organized interests, they generally lose.” Utah is no exception to this finding (e.g., Legislature’s response to referendums).
The irony is that despite economic problems the country faces and the economic plight of working and middle class Americans, Republican legislatures are engaged in curbing voting rights of Americans. Perhaps, in politics, demagogues have taken over. However, the only solution is that the majority of American voters get informed, involved and vote for the politicians who support their interests.