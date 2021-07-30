Job Corps changed my life. It’s as simple as that. It taught me that investing in yourself is one of the smartest things you can do in your life. I didn’t have a good home life growing up, and in my junior year of high school I was told that I could no longer stay at my parents’ home. I decided I wanted to try and do things on my own. I talked to some of my aunts and uncles, and they suggested I go to Job Corps.
I first attended the Red Rock Job Corps Center in my home state of Pennsylvania but later moved across the nation to attend the Clearfield Job Corps Center, which is operated by Management & Training Corporation. The instructors and staff were very open and honest. They told me that it wasn’t going to be easy, but if I put my mind to it, it would be a life-changing experience.
It would have been hard to succeed without Job Corps. Everything was free, including room and board. It gave me a solid foundation that helped me build the life I’m currently living. I was able to avoid going into debt for my education, which was huge for me. Plus, the instructors had years of experience, and their skills taught me what I would need to know to start a good career. The staff also helped me obtain a GED certificate and a driver’s license. These things are huge, and I’m afraid most people take them for granted.
I think it is vital that Job Corps receives the funding they need to keep the program running, or else hundreds of young adults wouldn’t be able to learn the skills they need to advance in life. I dropped out of high school, but because I went to Job Corps, I am ahead of most people my age. I have a well-paying mechanic job, my own car, my own apartment, and I am completely independent. Job Corps pushed me so that I could get ahead and make something of my life. I turned my life into something good. I will never forget the lessons I learned from Job Corps.
The Clearfield center offered a lot more opportunities than the previous center I had attended. More training was available, and I was involved in more projects. During the course of my Job Corps career, I was enrolled in basic auto, basic brakes and basic electrical. When I graduated, I decided to stay in Utah because of how strong the automotive industry is here. I currently work for Penske Trucking as a preventative maintenance mechanic. I mainly work on commercial vehicles doing minor repairs and maintenance, but I am eager to learn more advanced mechanics.
I hope to take my electrical training further as well. I would like to go back to school and pursue an electrical job in aerospace. My dream is to one day work for NASA or SpaceX fixing electrical issues on aircraft. I like electricity because it’s a challenge — you can’t see, smell, touch (safely), hear or taste it. It takes a master electrician to be able to look at a component and diagnose it just by looking at it from afar. I feel like I have struck gold whenever I am able to diagnose and fix a problem without having to touch it.
I am here to tell the youth that no matter their struggles, Job Corps can help and is worth every second. It gives you the head start you need, and the instructors help you every step of the way. Job Corps staff really care, and they want you to learn how to be independent, how to have a successful career, and how to live a good life. I love that I was able to start my career right after graduation. If more young people knew about Job Corps, more would enroll in this life-changing program. Please help me spread the word.