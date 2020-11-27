The silver lining for Kaysville’s fiber infrastructure project defeat is the fact that 8,570 voters or 49.2% voted yes, and this means the project would have been financially successful. In a historically high turnout election, only 143 more yes votes of the 17,425 votes cast would have turned the election. In other words, half of the residents in Kaysville were ready to sign up for significantly improved private fiber internet service at a significantly lower cost than currently available with outdated copper infrastructure.
Arguably, no one would vote yes on a $22 million bond proposal unless they clearly understood what the bond was for and also intended to benefit from voting yes. Half the community would have signed up with a private provider on the proposed public infrastructure. With about 90% of eligible Kaysville voters voting in this election, there is no guesswork involved. With a subscriber-based model, the high participation rate and firm contractual obligations from nationally recognized infrastructure providers like Corning make the financial math work. Ironically, this fact proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the project would have been a significant win-win-win financial success for every Kaysville resident and taxpayer.
Those folks who signed up with a new provider would have saved an average of $20 per month for faster and more reliable internet service with a choice of several different private service providers. It would have also been a win for all Kaysville taxpayers. With 4,800 of the 9,600 homes in Kaysville initially signing up, the 30-year bond would have been paid off in only 23 years. Ironically, it would have also been a win for Kaysville voters who voted no. Those who voted no, even had they remained with their current provider, would also have saved money as the incumbent provider would have of necessity responded to competition by lowering their prices and improving their service, or they would lose even more business.
The slim majority of voters who voted no may have been influenced by the barrage of outside money spent to defeat the proposal. At least two mailers from a special interest group outside of Kaysville were sent to every home falsely claiming that a yes vote would unintentionally lead to taxpayer dollars being used to fund the project and/or would lead to a reduction in essential services. Streets would not be paved and emergency services would not be delivered. This is an understandable fear although an unfounded one.
Again, the silver lining is the fact the election has proven beyond any reasonable doubt that these fears have no basis in fact. Since the project would have been financially successful for everyone and provided better service, we can’t give up on municipal fiber to the home connections, whether those connections are in Kaysville or are in any other underserved community in Utah. There is too much to gain and nothing to lose.