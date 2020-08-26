Since March, we’ve frequently heard the word ”unprecedented.” Tim Herzog, chair of the Weber State University faculty senate, noted that as he helped kick off fall semester where classes began on Monday. His words deserve hearing.
“We use the word unprecedented because many of us haven’t experienced a situation like this before,” Herzog told WSU faculty and staff at the virtual back-to-school breakfast. “However, it is NOT unprecedented for many of our colleagues and students to have serious health care concerns, to have seemingly insurmountable child care problems, to be treated unfairly, to feel socially isolated or to feel like our systems are not protecting them.
“For them, these challenges existed long before the pandemic hit. The actual unprecedented part of our current situation is the sense of collective struggle. In my opinion, the greatest gift of this troubling time is an enhanced empathy, a shared responsibility to take care of each other, a realization of how hard life can be for the people around us. But what can we do with that empathy? How can we access it to make a difference?
“First, we need to be compassionate and understanding. Maybe their dog did actually eat their electronic quiz ... err ... again. We can’t know fully what they are facing, so we need to start with the benefit of the doubt. Maybe they have a computer-eating dog or maybe they’ve just had a really tough week due to difficult circumstances.
“As faculty and staff, we have to find ways to build personal connections with our students, even though we may never meet them in person. For students who may already feel unwelcome here, we have to welcome them into the community and clearly communicate they do belong, that we care deeply about their successes. These personal connections take time, and I don’t have a great answer for how to manufacture this time out of thin air. But, I do hope we can resist what could be an easy slide to automate and depersonalize the work of teaching, advising and supporting students, regardless of the format. The focus on personal relationships is what makes Weber State special and is the biggest reason why I am proud to be a Wildcat.
“I’ve heard so many stories in the past five months from colleagues who are dealing with unusual levels of fear and anxiety. I hope our enhanced empathy helps us realize this may be only a fraction of what many of our students are feeling. As a result, we need to work constantly to foster and maintain a culture that makes them all feel safe in the midst of a pandemic. We have to set an example by wearing our masks properly and consistently reinforcing the safety policies created collaboratively by a team of faculty, staff, students and administrators.
“Following practices like this manifests empathy because my mask protects others more than it protects me. Nothing erodes this kind of culture faster than a few of us being selective about our implementation of these guidelines. Imagine a student or colleague who is scared to get infected because they are the primary caregiver for an immunocompromised family member. How will they feel if the people around them aren’t wearing masks? Will they feel that we, the representatives of this institution, care about their success? Will they feel welcome in our community?
“On the other hand, some students will not be concerned about masks or think the rules don’t apply to them because they are young and healthy. If those students see us with our masks below our noses, or if we let things slide in our classroom, hallway or office, they will feel empowered to do the same. It is so challenging to build a culture that we need, and so easy to erode it.
“I hope we all remember our unprecedented empathy for those around us. We have to build a culture limiting the Coronavirus spread, keeping our face-to-face classes open and creating the experiences our students need, so they can graduate on time, fully prepared for their future endeavors. So please, just wear your mask and show all of our students, colleagues and community that you care about them and you want them to feel safe and welcome here. “
Tim’s words should find a ready audience. Showing we care is what we already do at Weber State every day.